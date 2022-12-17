Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Churches in Memphis prepare to open doors during cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With dangerously cold temperatures pushing into parts of the Mid-South, The Room in the Inn is stepping up in preparation ahead of this Christmas cold freeze. The inn has locked arms with several congregations, such as Calvary Episcopal Church in the heart of Downtown, to house...
actionnews5.com
Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
actionnews5.com
Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By Thursday night, Memphis will officially be in the deep freeze. On Wednesday night, Action News 5 got a good look at the mad rush to get ready for the arctic blast on top of the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. All across town, Memphians gassed up...
actionnews5.com
Memphis River Parks Partnership gives update on new Tom Lee Park construction progress
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted an update on Tom Lee Park’s construction progress to social media on Wednesday. “The playground is largely taking shape, the structure of the Hyde Canopy is mostly in place, and even the log walls of the food and drink pavilion are in place now,” said George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo pandas Le Le and Ya Ya heading back to China, new pandas could replace them in the future
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After two decades in the Bluff City, Memphis’ beloved giant pandas, “Le Le” and “Ya Ya” will soon be saying goodbye. The two pandas have been on loan from China since 2003, but Wednesday morning it was announced that the two will be going home in 2023.
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Christmas Weather History - Why anything can happen here in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Take a look - here’s the weather that’s happened on Christmas Day in Memphis for the past 147 years... Records that go back to 1889 show that Memphis had a measurable amount of snow on Christmas only once in 133 years. That was in 1913 when 3.5 inches of snow fell on Christmas Day.
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
actionnews5.com
Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
actionnews5.com
‘I have no feeling in my heart’: Memphis mom mourns teen daughter slain in shooting near Kirby High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just two days after her daughter’s untimely death, a Memphis mother is speaking out about the violence our city faces. “I ain’t never felt this, but honestly, my mind knows it happened, but honestly, I have no feeling in my heart,” Irene Douglas said. “It’s like I’m numb.”
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into South Memphis food market
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
actionnews5.com
‘Out of nowhere’: Man shot, killed by person in crowd onlooking active homicide scene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As police were wrapping up a homicide scene in the New Chicago area Wednesday afternoon, another man was shot and killed by a person in the onlooking crowd. Police were working on the scene of a fatal shooting on Wells Avenue just a few yards away.
actionnews5.com
Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
actionnews5.com
‘When you lose your Downtown, you’ve lost your city’: Memphis struggles to keep investors due to crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders are sharing their concerns over crime in the Bluff City. It comes after a violent weekend with multiple deadly shootings. City leaders say it’s critical that crime is addressed, especially Downtown. Not only is it impacting the people who call Memphis home,...
actionnews5.com
MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday. There’s no word on how the man died, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. If you...
actionnews5.com
Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
actionnews5.com
Family shares disturbing details of Arkansas boy’s death, discovery under house
MORO, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas mother and her boyfriend are behind bars tonight after a five-year-old boy’s body was discovered in his home. His six-year-old sister is being treated for several injuries in Memphis. This all happened in Moro, Arkansas, in Lee County just over an hour west...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
actionnews5.com
Man killed after shooting in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
actionnews5.com
Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate as they took down Xavier while seeing Madison Griggs break the program’s career three-point record. On December 21, the Memphis Tigers played against the Xavier Musketeers. As the game tipped off, both teams...
