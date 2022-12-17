ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Churches in Memphis prepare to open doors during cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With dangerously cold temperatures pushing into parts of the Mid-South, The Room in the Inn is stepping up in preparation ahead of this Christmas cold freeze. The inn has locked arms with several congregations, such as Calvary Episcopal Church in the heart of Downtown, to house...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis preschool owner surprises teachers with luxury Christmas gifts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis preschool owner surprised teacher with luxury Christmas gifts in Parkway Village. Great Expectations Preschool owner, Brandy Buffkins, brought the gifts out as the teachers were surprising her with a gift for Christmas. She surprised them each with Gucci bags, but that’s not all. Inside...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-Southerners prepare for round of extreme cold days before Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By Thursday night, Memphis will officially be in the deep freeze. On Wednesday night, Action News 5 got a good look at the mad rush to get ready for the arctic blast on top of the last-minute Christmas shopping scramble. All across town, Memphians gassed up...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis River Parks Partnership gives update on new Tom Lee Park construction progress

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted an update on Tom Lee Park’s construction progress to social media on Wednesday. “The playground is largely taking shape, the structure of the Hyde Canopy is mostly in place, and even the log walls of the food and drink pavilion are in place now,” said George Abbott, director of external affairs for Memphis River Parks.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates a shooting in New Chicago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at 11:57 a.m. on the block of Wells Avenue. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrest has been made. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Over 2,500 missing people reported to MPD in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers explained their effort in finding people reported missing across the city in a presentation to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. When it comes to adults, MPD said there have been 938 people over the age of 18 reported missing this year. Fifty-three remain missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into South Memphis food market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a food market on South Parkway East in South Memphis on Wednesday. Memphis Police Department says the crash happened at the Parkway Food Market on South Parkway East just after midnight. MPD says there were no serious injuries. There is no word...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lucy Elementary students, staff to transition in 4 years

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and Millington Municipal Schools have reached an agreement regarding Lucy Elementary School. The agreement reflects the district’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality education for all and includes a four-year transition plan, allowing Millington Municipal Schools to purchase the Lucy Elementary building for $3.3 million.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW encourages home weatherization preps before upcoming cold front

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold temperatures we’re expecting at the end of this week could mean a costly bill if your home isn’t properly weatherized. Utility companies are encouraging customers to take precautions before the cold front. Weatherizing your home now with some of these steps could...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle. The vehicle was located on Latham Street in South Memphis around 8 a.m. Monday. There’s no word on how the man died, but police are investigating his death as a homicide. If you...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim drives to car dealership for help after shooting on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a person was shot on I-40. Police were called to a location on Covington Pike just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday where they found a shooting victim at a car dealership. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the dealership to get help...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wells Avenue that happened just before noon Wednesday. Police say a woman called them to report her friend was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are investigating as a homicide. There’s no word on a possible suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed after shooting in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Westwood that killed a man. According to MPD, a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting on Leacrest Avenue around 1:30 a.m. He did not survive the injuries and died at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Madison Griggs breaks Tigers’ three-point record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team had a lot to celebrate as they took down Xavier while seeing Madison Griggs break the program’s career three-point record. On December 21, the Memphis Tigers played against the Xavier Musketeers. As the game tipped off, both teams...
MEMPHIS, TN

