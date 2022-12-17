ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Jury deliberations begin in Butler County auditor corruption trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The fate of Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is in the hands of a jury Wednesday. Reynolds is charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, including unlawful interest in a public contract, unlawful use of authority, rescinding a tax break, and bribery. He allegedly used...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tips to save money when freezing temperatures hit, prevent power outages

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people who run Duke Energy say they are preparing for this week's winter weather. Duke Energy's biggest concern right now is single-digit temperatures. Snow on its own typically does not impact Duke Energy's system but with wind and those freezing temperatures expected, power outages could be an issue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?

HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Preps underway for major weather event by end of week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy