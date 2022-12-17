Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Butler County auditor, Roger Reynolds, guilty of corruption
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds is found guilty of corruption. The five-term Republican has been on trial for misusing his office for personal gain. Reynolds’s trial began a week and a half ago, and the jury began deliberating Wednesday morning. He had been charged...
WKRC
Historic train depot makes a slow move down Hamilton street
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - About a hundred people from the city of Hamilton braved the cold Tuesday morning to watch a piece of local history move to a new location. “It's history! History. Exciting. Haven't seen this before,” Aimee McGrath said. The building was hauled about 1,000 feet along...
WKRC
Local nonprofit opens as warming center despite city pushing back shelter's opening
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky nonprofit has faced countless obstacles trying to open its homeless shelter. Now with nasty weather on the way, the people who run Corine's House are doing what they must do to save lives. Dry Ridge administration has pushed back the opening of Corine's...
WKRC
Owner of Luken's Fish, Seafood, and Poultry stepping down, new generation taking over
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you have been to Findlay Market in the past four decades, you've probably passed by Luken's Fish, Seafood, and Poultry. Founder Mike Luken is stepping away from the business, but a new generation of seafood experts is taking over. Richard Barlion and Andrew Ralston from the...
WKRC
Jury deliberations begin in Butler County auditor corruption trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The fate of Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is in the hands of a jury Wednesday. Reynolds is charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, including unlawful interest in a public contract, unlawful use of authority, rescinding a tax break, and bribery. He allegedly used...
WKRC
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
WKRC
Average gas prices in Cincinnati approaching $3, national average dives
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Average gas prices in Cincinnati dropped again and were approaching $3 per gallon on Monday. Those prices fell 15.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 637 stations in Cincinnati. Prices in Cincinnati were 57.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRC
'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice closed as new owner overhauls beloved restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Beloved Paddock Hills restaurant Sugar n' Spice is temporarily closed as its new owner overhauls the eatery. Sugar n' Spice Diner at 4381 Reading Road has been closed since Nov. 10 as owner Adam Mayerson renovates the restaurant, including adding 1,200 square feet to the 2,800-square-foot restaurant space. Mayerson told Cincinnati Business Courier he hopes to reopen as early as June 2023.
WKRC
Tips to save money when freezing temperatures hit, prevent power outages
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The people who run Duke Energy say they are preparing for this week's winter weather. Duke Energy's biggest concern right now is single-digit temperatures. Snow on its own typically does not impact Duke Energy's system but with wind and those freezing temperatures expected, power outages could be an issue.
WKRC
Should you rebook your flight ahead of possible blizzard?
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – If Cincinnati does get blizzard-like conditions later this week, it has the potential to bring CVG to a standstill. Many traveling Thursday or Friday may be asking if they should consider taking an earlier flight instead. “[If] this is your – the last Christmas that...
WKRC
Sports betting preview: FanDuel and Hard Rock only live in person windows open on Jan. 1
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - There will only be two places gamblers can place bets in person on sports when Ohio launches sports betting on Jan. 1. Local 12 got a preview of FanDuel’s location inside Belterra Park Cincinnati, while Hard Rock Casino also plans to be open on New Year’s Day for in-person betting.
WKRC
Local hospitals activated emergency preparations for potentially dangerous winter storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local hospitals are activating emergency preparedness plans as the Tri-State heads into this potentially dangerous weekend storm. Emergency rooms already stretched thin this season of illness are now stepping it up and preparing to care for even more patients as the winter weather sets in. “It’s really...
WKRC
Be Concerned Christmas store still offering toys for families, despite rising need
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington food pantry, Be Concerned, is continuing its Christmas Store tradition for 2022. The free store helped more than 700 families in 2021 and it's expecting to serve nearly 1,000 for 2022. "It's that long term tradition of caring and sharing with your neighbors and it...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
AAA: Holiday travelers should be prepared for busy roads, dangerous weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Anyone traveling over the holiday weekend is urged to plan ahead and be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. AAA is expecting this season to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since record keeping began in 2000. Friday is likely to be the busiest travel...
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WKRC
Preps underway for major weather event by end of week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local, state, and federal officials have drawn up plans to deal with the impending winter event expected by the end of the week. The Hamilton County-Cincinnati Joint Regional Operations Center is where all operations are expected to be coordinated should a major weather event happen. But preparations actually begin about an hour north at the National Weather Service Operations Center.
WKRC
Police cancel search for critically missing man last seen in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities canceled the search for an endangered missing adult. Officials say Fred Williams, 71, drove away from his home on Dec. 10 and did not return. According to reports, Williams suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.
WKRC
Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
