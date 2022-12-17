Read full article on original website
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
Huggins wants better passing, fewer turnovers as Mountaineers welcome Stony Brook
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense has been a strength for much of non-conference play. The Mountaineers are 29th among 352 Division I teams in scoring at 81.9 points per game and rate similar nationally with a field-goal percentage of 49.8 that is 22nd. About the only aspect...
WVU Football Class of 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look at the future Mountaineers that signed national letters of intent on the opening day of the early signing period. Sean Boyle – QB (Charlotte Catholic High School in Charlotte, N.C.) 2022 stats: 1,941 passing yards, 21 TD, 3 INT, 218 rush yards,...
Three Guys Before The Game – Run With The Bulls (Episode 427)
The Mountaineer basketball team went for a run with the Bulls on Sunday. Things worked out quite nicely. The victory by WVU (9-2) over the University of Buffalo (5-6) provided the “Guys” with plenty of topics to discuss. Why doesn’t WVU feature a hot shooter? Will the Mountaineers...
North Marion hands East Fairmont first loss, 64-51
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — North Marion’s girls basketball team was looking for an early statement victory this season after splitting its first two games against Wayne and Hampshire. The Huskies answered the call Wednesday by handing Marion County rival East Fairmont its first season loss, 64-51. The Bees (4-1)...
Pittsburgh man jailed for Preston County bank robbery
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — A Pittsburgh man is in custody charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called to an armed robbery in progress at the Rowlesburg branch of Clear Mountain Bank on Monday.
Taylor principal charged with felony involving a gun
GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Taylor County school principal is charged with wanton endangerment with a firearm following a domestic dispute with his ex-wife. Authorities charged Brian Hage, 49, of Grafton, the principal at Taylor County Middle School, Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, Hage pointed a pistol at the...
Bank robbery charges following separate incidents in Tucker, Preston counties
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after separate bank robberies in Preston and Tucker counties the past two days. A Pittsburgh man is charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called...
A busy December for State Police interdiction unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — It’s been a busy month for the West Virginia State Police Interdiction Unit. The unit operates statewide and is primarily focused on criminal drug activity along the state’s highways. Tuesday, two members of the team, Trooper Nicholas McDougal and Corporal Isaac Harmon pulled over...
