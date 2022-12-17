Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old woman choked, shot after stopping for gas in Detroit on way home from work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was choked and shot in the neck when she stopped at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday. UPDATE: Police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman at gas station. The 19-year-old victim who is from Trenton was at the Sunoco at Livernois and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old man killed in shooting at Madison Heights restaurant, police say
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 36-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a restaurant in Madison Heights, police said. The shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 20) at the 168 Crab & Karaoke on John R Road, according to authorities. Officers learned a 36-year-old Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man pretends to be police officer, shoots restaurant owner, police say
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged after he pretended to be a police officer at a red light and then shot a restaurant owner he had followed into the parking lot of his own business, authorities said. Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. Dec. 14 to a...
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in 30s, man in 20s found dead inside Inkster home, police say
INKSTER, Mich. – Two men were found dead Wednesday inside an Inkster home, police said. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21) to a home in the 3600 block of Williams Street. Inkster police Chief Bill Ratliff said a family member went to the home after not...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2
Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plane crashes on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills; pilot has minor injuries
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A pilot crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after trying to make an emergency landing, officials said. A 63-year-old man from Detroit was flying the plane Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) when he started to experience engine trouble, according to authorities. He crashed on Stellantis property, which is on Chrysler Drive between I-75 and North Squirrel Road.
Handgun found in student's backpack at Waterford's Pierce Middle School
A sixth grade student is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Waterford.
Authorities searching for woman who shot man in Detroit police precinct parking lot, fled scene in Ford Fusion
Police are searching for a woman accused of a shooting outside a Detroit police station on Monday on the city’s east side near Gratiot and Outer Drive.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
Two killed in Inkster Wednesday afternoon, Michigan State Police investigating
Michigan State Police officials say detectives with the Special Investigation Section have been requested to investigate a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family seeks answers in factory shooting of man outside of Highland Park automotive supplier plant
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – The Highland Park Police Department built a murder case against a 29-year-old man who shot and killed his coworker, Emmanuel Chapman. Chapman went by the nickname “Nuke,” and his family is devastated by his passing at the hands of a fellow line worker at the Highland Park Faurecia Seating Plant on Wednesday (Dec. 12).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services building in Macomb County is closed Thursday after a vehicle crashed into the structure Wednesday night. Officials reported Wednesday that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22 “due...
wlen.com
Car Chase Initiated in Lenawee County Results in Arrest of 34-Year-Old Woman
Lenawee County, MI – A woman was arrested after a car chase that was initiated in Lenawee County Friday evening. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police reports that a trooper was driving on M-50, near Downing Highway in a fully marked patrol car, when a 34-year-old female began tailgating the police vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
