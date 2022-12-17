ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
truecrimedaily

Ohio man arrested after 2 missing teens found dead in rubble from house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of kidnapping and killing two missing juveniles who were found dead in the rubble of a house fire. According to Toledo Police, Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15, were last seen in early December going to a party together. According to WTOL-TV, the two teens attended a party Dec. 3 at the Maumee Bay Resort but were reportedly kicked out because they were armed. They were picked up in an SUV and went to Wilder’s girlfriend’s home on the 500 block of Maumee Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

Man, 36, fatally shot at Madison Heights restaurant

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was fatally shot at a restaurant in Madison Heights.The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. at the 168 Crab & Karaoke, located at 32415 John R Road. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital by a family member.The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.According to police, at this time, they believe the victim was targeted, and this was not a random incident. The male suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in 30s, man in 20s found dead inside Inkster home, police say

INKSTER, Mich. – Two men were found dead Wednesday inside an Inkster home, police said. Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21) to a home in the 3600 block of Williams Street. Inkster police Chief Bill Ratliff said a family member went to the home after not...
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2

Pontiac – A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison. An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Plane crashes on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills; pilot has minor injuries

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A pilot crashed his plane on Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after trying to make an emergency landing, officials said. A 63-year-old man from Detroit was flying the plane Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 21) when he started to experience engine trouble, according to authorities. He crashed on Stellantis property, which is on Chrysler Drive between I-75 and North Squirrel Road.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI

