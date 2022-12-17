The Salvation Army is in the final week of its annual Red Kettle campaign, and an anonymous donor here in the Evansville area is willing to match money raised this week. We all see them around the holiday season. Folks outside of stores braving the cold, ringing a bell and standing next to a Red Kettle collecting cash and change for the Salvation Army. Some folks walk past them, while many offer up the change and cash that they have in their pockets to give back to this wonderful organization. Now, with less than a week to go of this annual campaign, the funds have the chance to be doubled in 2023.

