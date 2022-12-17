ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Jailbreak couple's manhunt that ended in Indiana now a movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The convicted murderer and prison guard who led police on a manhunt that ended in Indiana, now have their own movie. "Prisoner of Love" is now streaming on Tubi. It's about Casey and Vicky White. The couple made national headlines when they disappeared from an Alabama...
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana

Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Cash Gifts to Salvation Army in Evansvile Area

The Salvation Army is in the final week of its annual Red Kettle campaign, and an anonymous donor here in the Evansville area is willing to match money raised this week. We all see them around the holiday season. Folks outside of stores braving the cold, ringing a bell and standing next to a Red Kettle collecting cash and change for the Salvation Army. Some folks walk past them, while many offer up the change and cash that they have in their pockets to give back to this wonderful organization. Now, with less than a week to go of this annual campaign, the funds have the chance to be doubled in 2023.
Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
Double fatal on 41 south of Vincennes

A Vincennes couple died last night when their vehicle hit a semi trailer. At 6:40-pm, Indiana State Police responded to the crash at US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard. 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was said to be driving a 2015 Peterbuilt Tractor-Trailer west on Industrial Park Boulevard and stopped at US 41. He then proceeded across the northbound lanes to turn south.
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
7 Kentucky & Indiana Small Towns That Feel Like You’re In A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Have you ever dreamed of visiting one of those beautiful towns in the Hallmark Christmas movies? We found 7 Kentucky & Indiana small towns that fit the bill. When the holidays arrive I always prepare to watch all the Hallmark Christmas movies I can. I love seeing all the beautiful scenes and have always wanted to live in one of these places. All the quaint shops and friendly townspeople.
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville vs Owensboro

The Hopkinsville Tigers took on the Owensboro Red Devils Monday evening in an opening round game of the First United Bank Holiday Classic at Madisionville-North Hopkins. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the action and got these pictures. Hopkinsville vs Owensboro.
Familiar face fills Evansville City Council’s empty seat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council seat left behind by Justin Elpers will soon be filled. The Vanderburgh County GOP announced Tuesday afternoon that Angela Koehler Lindsey will be taking the position as Elpers moves to the Vanderburgh County Commission. Lindsey, a familiar face for many, previously served as a member on the […]
