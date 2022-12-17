ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

North Carolina court strikes down voter ID law as ‘motivated’ by racist ‘intent’

North Carolina’s Supreme Court narrowly struck down the state’s photo voter identification law, ruling the policy “was motivated by a racially discriminatory purpose” — in a rushed decision handed down two weeks before Democrats lose their majority on the elected panel. “The right to vote is a fundamental right, preservative of all other rights. If the right to vote is undermined, it renders illusory all ‘other rights, even the most basic,’” wrote Justice Anita Earls in Friday’s 4-3 party-line ruling. “A law enacted with the intent to discriminate on the basis of race is unconstitutional even if no voter ultimately is disenfranchised,”...
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
