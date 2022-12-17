Read full article on original website
North Carolina court strikes down voter ID law as ‘motivated’ by racist ‘intent’
North Carolina’s Supreme Court narrowly struck down the state’s photo voter identification law, ruling the policy “was motivated by a racially discriminatory purpose” — in a rushed decision handed down two weeks before Democrats lose their majority on the elected panel. “The right to vote is a fundamental right, preservative of all other rights. If the right to vote is undermined, it renders illusory all ‘other rights, even the most basic,’” wrote Justice Anita Earls in Friday’s 4-3 party-line ruling. “A law enacted with the intent to discriminate on the basis of race is unconstitutional even if no voter ultimately is disenfranchised,”...
National group files lawsuit after professor fired from North Carolina Governor’s School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the North Carolina Department of Instruction after a teacher was fired in the summer of 2021. According to a press release provided by the Alliance Defending Freedom, the ADF filed a lawsuit in state court Friday on behalf of David Phillips, a “well-respected” English professor […]
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Former NC NAACP head Barber taking new job at Yale Divinity School
The Rev. William Barber has been tapped to direct the new Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School.
