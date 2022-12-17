ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

East Village Holiday Promenade wraps up for the season

By Taj Simmons
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last-minute holiday shoppers had a uniquely local option to load up their gift baskets Friday night. The East Village’s stores stayed open later than usual for its annual Holiday Promenade celebration.

The promenade events encompassed the past five Fridays. Stores stayed open until 9 p.m. instead of their usual closing times of 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., and the city of Des Moines featured seasonal activities such as a visit from Santa Claus and Christmas carolers.

“When shoppers have a good time, we know they’ll come back,” said Amelia Klatt of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “The main goal is to get them down here once so they can come back again.”

The event also allowed shoppers to discover businesses they may have overlooked otherwise.

“There’s a lot of people who have never really been in here,” said Marv’s Record Shop manager Emily Mendez. “I’m able to say, ‘Hey, welcome in,’ and say we have a very good selection of music. It’s great because some people don’t know if they’re looking for a specific thing, then they see our shelves and go, ‘Oh, my goodness.'”

The final Holiday Promenade also featured fireworks over the Des Moines River.

WHO 13

EveryStep breaks cheer box donation record 1 year after holiday theft

DES MOINES – One year ago EveryStep’s cheer boxes and vans were burglarized. This year, however, they were able to break a record with the number of boxes they gave out. After the theft last year EveryStep received an outpouring of support from the community. Ashley Mori, EveryStep’s Grief and Loss Director, said that the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Terrace Hill celebrates Christmas with open house

DES MOINES, Iowa — Terrace Hill is one of Des Moines’ most notable landmarks, and visitors had the chance to see the Governor’s Mansion’s Christmas decorations a week before the big day. “We have four trees inside. Everything is decorated, so we love to show it off,” said Terrace Hill administrator Diane Becker. “All of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ames preschool center forced to do something it rarely does

AMES, Iowa — Iowa winters always have cold and snow. But Missy Sanow said that she usually has to make a decision about it the night before it hits or perhaps not until early in the morning on the day that the storm arrives. Tuesday, the executive director of Ames Community Preschool Center made a […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Shoppers stock up before blizzard at Ames hardware store

AMES, Iowa– The forecast is for lots of snow, wind, cold, and maybe a blizzard on top of all that. When the news breaks this type of weather is coming, some shoppers hit the hardware store as soon as possible. “Actually there’s a good influx of people right when that news breaks,” said Jordan Estrada, […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa DOT prepping Traffic Management Center for winter storm

ANKENY, IOWA — The Iowa Department of Transportation has a center dedicated to monitoring interstate traffic year-round, and the service becomes crucial in the wintertime. The Traffic Management Center (TMC) is located in the basement of DMV in Ankeny, equipped with dozens of monitors and 500 cameras all monitoring traffic across the state. And with […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Salvation Army gives away thousands of toys before Christmas

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Salvation Army is giving away thousands of toys Tuesday as part of their toy shop. At the Toy Shop, parents who signed up are able to get toys for their children for free. The Salvation Army gets all of its toys through donations, and although the total number of donations […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Handmade quilt is Waukee woman’s way to give back to Salvation Army

WAUKEE, Iowa — As a child of the Depression, 93-year-old Wilma Bentley of Waukee knows how to “make do.” She weaves stories, as she stitches quilts by hand. She’s spent the past three years putting this one together.  “I was trying to figure out what I could do with it and not offend somebody,” she […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines’ Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with giant menorah

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hanukkah started at sunset on Sunday, and Des Moines’ Jewish community commemorated the holiday’s first night in style. Rabbi Yossi Jacobson erected a 30-foot menorah outside of Maccabee’s Deli for the eight-day holiday. Jacobson recited a prayer in front of a crowd, after which he and Gov. Kim Reynolds lit the […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Memorial remembers houseless Iowans who died in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of winter is a solemn day for Iowa’s houseless population. In addition to the start of the year’s coldest season, it also marks the day when Iowans remember the people who died while houseless throughout the year. Joppa held its annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on the steps of […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

What to do when your car’s stranded during a tow ban

DES MOINES, Iowa — All it takes is one slip or slide on winter roads to leave a car stalled or stuck. With the winter system moving into Iowa, a tow company wants people to be aware of what tow trucks can or cannot do during storms. “If your vehicles off on the shoulder, off […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Local non-profit giving the gift of Christmas to families in need

PANORA, Iowa — Christmas is the season of giving. For a Panora-based non-profit organization, its mission is to give families the gift of Christmas. Kellie Flanery is the founder and president of A Giving Christmas Inc. She started in 2013 in Perry and has expanded to the Panorama school district and Guthrie Center. It recently […]
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Winter Storm warning, central Iowa bracing for blizzard conditions

All of the WHO13 area is now under a Winter Storm Warning from Wednesday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions remain likely Thursday and Friday with dangerous cold through the weekend. Snow will start in Western and North Central Iowa after noon on Wednesday. Snow will quickly spread into Central Iowa into the evening, with snow likely […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
WEBSTER CITY, IA
WHO 13

Advice on keeping the heat coming

JOHNSTON, Iowa– At Schaal Plumbing Heating and Cooling, they have a warehouse office complex, which also has a learning lab. That is where they can teach some 40-50 apprentice students the finer points of heating and cooling equipment. “We let them practice, taking a gas line apart, making sure they’re putting it back together properly […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13 helps bring thousands into Salvation Army red kettles

DES MOINES, IOWA — The WHO 13 Red Kettle Takeover at Scheel’s and Bass Pro Shop in the metro was a ringing success this week. WHO 13 employees manned the Salvation Army red kettles all day on Tuesday, December 13th. The Salvation Army reports that the two kettles brought in a combined $4,806 that day. […]
DES MOINES, IA
