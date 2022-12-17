Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Worst Time To Travel in the Evansville Area Due to This Week’s Winter Weather
As you all know by now, we will have a Winter Storm Advisory for most of the Evansville area beginning on Thursday through Friday. Here's when you will want to try to avoid driving. You've heard all about the winter weather making its way to the Evansville area this week....
Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
14news.com
Henderson shelter prepping for cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children are preparing for an upcoming White Flag event. The shelter currently houses 15 people with a capacity to hold 22 people. Director Anita Mindrup-Ivie says if needed, they can get more cots to accommodate more people. The shelter provides food, bed, hygiene supplies and more to those who need them.
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
14news.com
On Alert: Thursday/Friday: Rain to Snow
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temperatures settle in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows dip back into the upper 20s.
14news.com
On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent winter storm continues to take shape to our west and will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for sub-zero wind chills, single-digit lows and highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. Chances for accumulating snow will be best on Thursday evening through early Friday. Strong winds may limit visibility and make travel dangerous on Thursday night and Friday.
14news.com
Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children. Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son. Burgett says this event makes...
Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
14news.com
On Alert for bitter cold and possible accumulating snow
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine for Friday as highs climbed into the upper 30s. Clearing for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s. Partly sunny during the day with a high of 33. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 33. Next week starts out with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s. A powerful cold front packing bitter cold air will head toward the Tri-State by mid week. A wintry mix or snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations possible. Bitter cold air behind the front will push lows into the single digits by Friday morning with highs in the teens to near 20.
Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event
McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
WTVW
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Warm Your Vehicle Up In Kentucky?
Let's be honest, we've all done it. It's freezing cold outside and nobody wants to sit in a cold car. You grab your keys, start your car, let it warm up, and back inside you go. IT'S ILLEGAL!. DID YOUR PARENTS DO IT TOO?. Everyone wants to have a warm...
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise
Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.
30 Year Old Downtown Evansville Commercial Surfaces Online and It’s Total 90s Nostalgia
This video will have you saying "I remember that!" There is no denying the growth that's happened over the past couple of decades in downtown Evansville. Our city has a quaint downtown that's home to several local businesses, restaurants, bars, and more. Visit Evansville describes downtown Evansville as:. Any time...
Boys and Girls Club of Henderson gets funding
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids. The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities. A spokesperson for […]
