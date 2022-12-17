ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Stores prepare for winter storm and Christmas shoppers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the first major Winter storm of the season looms, grocery stores are preparing to handle the increased number of shoppers for both the impending storm as well as the holiday weekend. One store we spoke to on Evansville’s east side says they have seen more customers than normal today compared […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Henderson shelter prepping for cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children are preparing for an upcoming White Flag event. The shelter currently houses 15 people with a capacity to hold 22 people. Director Anita Mindrup-Ivie says if needed, they can get more cots to accommodate more people. The shelter provides food, bed, hygiene supplies and more to those who need them.
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana

Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

On Alert: Thursday/Friday: Rain to Snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be cloudy to mostly cloudy as high temperatures settle in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 20s. Tuesday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny as high temperatures climb into the lower 40s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy as lows dip back into the upper 20s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent winter storm continues to take shape to our west and will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for sub-zero wind chills, single-digit lows and highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. Chances for accumulating snow will be best on Thursday evening through early Friday. Strong winds may limit visibility and make travel dangerous on Thursday night and Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Families in need toy shop with Evansville nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Annual Toy Town holiday event is back and over 1,000 families in need signed up to gift shop for their children. Evansville Mother, Yolanda Burgett, shopped for her 4 year old daughter and 12 year old son. Burgett says this event makes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Home destroyed in fire on 9th Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A house in Vincennes is a loss following a fire Wednesday morning. According to Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe, the call came in at 6:50 a.m. of a house fire in the 900 block of 9th Street in Vincennes. The home was damaged enough to be considered a loss. Bobe said […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro

Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

On Alert for bitter cold and possible accumulating snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cold sunshine for Friday as highs climbed into the upper 30s. Clearing for Saturday morning with lows in the middle 20s. Partly sunny during the day with a high of 33. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 33. Next week starts out with partly sunny skies and temps in the mid 30s to lower 40s. A powerful cold front packing bitter cold air will head toward the Tri-State by mid week. A wintry mix or snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday with accumulations possible. Bitter cold air behind the front will push lows into the single digits by Friday morning with highs in the teens to near 20.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event

McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of arctic front. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise

Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boys and Girls Club of Henderson gets funding

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids. The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities. A spokesperson for […]
HENDERSON, KY
103GBF

103GBF

Community Policy