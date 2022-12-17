Read full article on original website
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Strong second half lifts Lady Bears over Little Rock
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball defeated Little Rock, 55-48, here Wednesday afternoon to secure its third straight victory and close out non-conference action. The Lady Bears (5-4) used a couple of second half surges and an impressive 15-point fourth quarter performance from Aniya Thomas to find some...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kaylee DaMitz-Holt named GLVC Player of the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Dec. 12-19. DaMitz-Holt averaged 27 points, shot 64 percent from the field, made 7 out of 10 three-point attempts, and went 15 for 16 at the free-throw line. The graduate student from Preston, Missouri, and Skyline High School also averaged five assists and one steal in the two games.
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s Taylor earns Valley Newcomer of the Week honors
ST. LOUIS – Kennedy Taylor of Missouri State women’s basketball was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following her performance against UT Martin on Saturday, the league announced today. Taylor set her career high with 23 points and three steals against the Skyhawks, while going...
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s extends contract for Women’s Soccer Coach Kirk Nelson
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University has extended the contract of women’s soccer head coach Kirk Nelson three years, through the 2025 season, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats announced today. Coming off his first season as head coach of the Bears, Nelson led Missouri State to its third Missouri...
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU football signs 13 athletes during early recruiting period
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State head football coach Ryan Beard has had a busy week. Officially introduced as the Bears new head coach on Monday, Beard and his staff spent Wednesday wrapping up commitments from 13 recruits for the upcoming season. Beard’s first signing class includes eight freshmen and eight...
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s Mason Hull named Preseason All-American
TUCSON, Ariz. – Missouri State second baseman Mason Hull was honored Monday with a spot on Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America Third Team, powered by Diamond Sports, the publication announced. A fifth-year senior from Effingham, Ill., Hull batted .282 with 15 home runs and 50 RBI in 52 games...
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: Ryan Beard introduced as head football coach at Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University officially presented its new head football coach Monday with the introduction of Ryan Beard at a news conference in Great Southern Bank Arena on the Springfield campus. Beard, 33, has served as the program’s defensive coordinator the past three years under former head coach...
Ozark Sports Zone
Braswell Named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Team
CHICAGO – Missouri State cornerback Montrae Braswell (Avon Park, Fla.) has been named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Football Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Braswell is a second-team selection on this year’s team. He joins Northern Iowa’s Benny Sapp on the second team as the only defensive backs from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on this year’s Stats Perform All-America Team.
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State finds top football candidate in house
Typically when a head coach leaves a football program, we hear the school is about to conduct a thorough search that may take a while. But at Monday’s introductory press conference for new Bear Head Coach Ryan Beard, we learned things played out a little differently for Missouri State.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Missouri
Missouri is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Eat This, Not That.
KYTV
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
KTTS
Snow, Wind Chills Below Zero Possible This Week
(KTTS News) — Snow is in the forecast this week, and the National Weather Service says there could be some accumulation. There’s a chance for snow to start falling Wednesday night. Snow is in the forecast all day Thursday. The best chance for snow will be in eastern...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Police HR report leads to possible criminal investigation
The Branson Police Chief and a Sergeant have resigned after a human resources investigation into unethical activity which is now being considered for criminal investigation. Branson Tri-Lakes News has learned that Chief Jeff Matthews, along with Sgt. Pat Gray, resigned their positions with the city of Branson on Monday, Dec. 12, after the completion of an investigation into alleged unethical activity but before the conclusion of the human resources processes of the city.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Missing girl found safe in Branson
UPDATE 12/15/22 10:23 AM: The juvenile was located safely. BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing last night. Shadalyn Thrash was reported missing on December 13, around 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the area of State Hwy 248 and Country […]
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before rain and snow chances Monday
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek. Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to track some rain and snow chances for our Monday. After that, we'll see another chance for snow and dangerous cold head our way later this week.
KYTV
Staying warm if your power is out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
southarkansassun.com
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
