WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
WSLS
Homestead Creamery celebrates growth across Virginia
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – You’ve probably seen the glass jars on the shelves – now, the family-owned dairy farm, Homestead Creamery, is getting recognition. Tuesday afternoon, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors celebrated the brand with a formal proclamation. The company has been able to expand and...
WSLS
Cavaliers add 23 student-athletes on early signing day
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 23 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) or Grants in Aid for the 2023-24 academic school year. The 23 student-athletes were part of the early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017. Danville native and Dan River...
WSLS
Artists needed in Roanoke City to paint mural near River’s Edge Park North
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are looking for artists to turn an eyesore into an asset. City leaders are looking for someone to paint a mural near River’s Edge Park North. It would sit on the side of the South Jefferson Street foundation wall. The city has...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!)
Discover the Coldest Place in West Virginia (-37 Degrees Fahrenheit!) Welcome to Lewisburg, West Virginia! This small mountain town has a big secret – it is officially the coldest place in the state. Come prepared with heavy coats, as temperatures can dip well below freezing during winter. At Lewisburg on December 30, 1917, the thermometer dropped to 37 degrees below zero, West Virginia’s lowest official temperature.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
WSLS
Roanoke City taps new consultant to create plan for Evans Spring area
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City has tapped a new consultant to create a plan to develop the Evans Spring area. The City has selected a land planning consultant, LPDA Landscape Architecture Land Planning of Charlottesville, to engage community stakeholders in the planning process. Starting in January, the company will spend at least nine months doing community outreach and creating a plan for the 150 acre-plot of land just off I-581.
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WSLS
Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke City Council
ROANOKE, Va. – The controversial Brandon Avenue townhomes project has been approved by Roanoke City Council. The project was approved with a 5-2 vote on Monday night. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission last Monday. This is...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
WSLS
Free virtual mental health services will be available in Roanoke starting Jan. 2023
ROANOKE, Va. – A new program is looking to make mental health services more accessible in the Star City. Starting Jan. 2023, the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative will provide free telemental health services through telehealth to those who are uninsured or underinsured. The services will be available at several clinics throughout the Commonwealth, including the following in our region:
WSLS
Boones Mill Elementary principal, officer take pie to the face after successful food drive challenge
BOONES MILL, Va. – Leaders at Boones Mill Elementary gave their students a challenge before Thanksgiving: bring in at least 500 items for the food drive, and you can throw pies at Mrs. Shaver and Sergeant Grantham in front of the entire student body. On Tuesday, Boones Mill Elementary...
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge partners with Carilion to raise mental health awareness in memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
PEMBROKE, Va. – The Mountain Lake Lodge is partnering with Carilion to raise awareness for mental health after the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Heidi Stone, President & CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Stone said that tWitch and his...
WDBJ7.com
Camper stolen in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen camper. The white 2014 Wildwood X-lite ES Camper was stolen from the Huddleston area of Bedford County. Deputies say the camper was last reported seen Tuesday afternoon. The camper has a new spare tire...
WSLS
Hokies add 29 on National Signing Day, 4 from local schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech had 25 signees including four transfers on National Signing Day. Among the signees were four local student athletes. Appomattox County’s Jonathan Pennix originally committed to Virginia Tech in October. The Raiders’ standout rushed for 1,210 yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 335 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Pennix will be joined by fellow Raiders standout Tavorian Copeland in Blacksburg.
WVNT-TV
Bone-chilling and dangerous cold aims for two Virginias
Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Raleigh, eastern Fayette, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Monroe, Summers, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas County tonight through Thursday morning. Wind Chill Watch for the ENTIRE region Friday morning through Christmas Eve!. Tonight features increasing clouds and a mix of rain and snow showers likely after midnight. A...
