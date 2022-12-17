Huskies' Britton Hits Another Game-Winner; Lady Huskies Persevere

Jason Britton finally lost count of his game-winning shots.

Not that he was counting to begin with. Britton guessed five or six, but his latest one lifted North Greene to a 72-70 triumph over Sullivan East at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Friday night.

“‘Big shot Britton,’ that’s what they call him,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said.

And just like Britton’s last game-winner, the play didn’t work as originally planned. Nevertheless, with 2.5 seconds remaining, the North Greene junior buried a 10-foot jumper from the free throw line with a hand in his face. The Huskies (8-4) deflected the ball on East’s ensuing inbounds play, and time expired before the visitors could get a good shot.

“It never works as planned,” Britton joked.

Britton buried four 3-pointers and finished with 32 points, all of which proved precious as Sullivan East (5-6) repeatedly beat North Greene in transition.

“We were giving up layups after every bucket we scored,” Britton said. “We’ve got to sprint back and stop the ball better.”

Drake Fisher led the Patriots with 27 points, knocking down five 3-pointers in the second quarter alone. Tyler Cross hit from deep four times, and finished with 22 points.

North Greene led 32-23 in the second quarter after two breakaway dunks by Britton. But Fisher’s fifth 3 put the Patriots put 36-32 at the half. East’s lead reached 45-35 in the third quarter after Masun Tate’s second of three 3-pointers.

Britton did have help in the second half, particularly from Bennett McLain and Dennis Malone. Both players hit from deep twice and scored 10 points after halftime.

Trailing 69-63, North Greene rallied when Sam English stole the ball and fed Malone in transition. Malone’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to 69-68, before Britton tied the game 70-70 with 40 seconds left.

“Dennis played great minutes tonight,” Tarlton said. “He didn’t have a conscience there. He missed two or three but hit a big one there and got some big box-outs on the back side.

“Bennett he’s coming along too. That’s what we’ve got to have.”

Malone scored 14 points, and McLain 10.

NORTH GREENE 72

SULLIVAN EAST 70

SE 14 22 19 15 — 70

NG 14 18 19 21 — 72

SE (70): Drake Fisher 27, Tyler Cross 22, Masun Tate 10, Corbin Leisure 9, Jacob Witcher 2.

NG (72): Jason Britton 32, Bennett McLain 14, Dennis Malone 10, Lance Carrico 6, Sam English 5, Luca May 5.

3-pointers: NG 11 (Britton 4, McLain 3, Malone 2, English, May); SE 12 (Fisher 5, Cross 4, Tate 3).

GIRLS NORTH GREENE 52 SULLIVAN EAST 49

BAILEYTON — Not all coaches encourage taking a long two-point shot with a game on the line.

Of course, not all coaches have Sonya Wagner either. Wagner’s clutch basket, and her offensive rebounding, helped North Greene emerge victorious.

The score was tied at 47 when Wagner had the ball with 1:30 remaining. Her step-back jumper just inside the 3-point line put North Greene (5-7) ahead. Her offensive rebound and subsequent free throws with 23.4 seconds remaining made it 51-47, before Cambell Gaby forced a tough shot as time expired.

“I challenged them during the offseason, told them we can’t afford to go down and shoot it one time and call it quits. We need second and third opportunities, and (Wagner) really took that to heart,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “She’s turned out to be one of our better perimeter defenders. That makes me more proud than anything because when she got here, that was probably the one part of her game that was a little behind the rest. She’s improved so much defensively.”

Wagner scored 17 points, and Haley Bailey had 16 to lead the Lady Huskies.

Bailey scored two baskets in a 26-second stretch to put North Greene ahead 47-45, following her runner from the baseline with a putback.

Grace Buchanan and Ella Head both hit from 3-point range during the fourth quarter, which began with Sullivan East (5-9) ahead 36-35.

The Lady Huskies jumped ahead 9-2 in the early going, before 3-pointers by Head and Wagner helped North Greene take a 21-19 lead to the locker room.

The wisdom of former Lady Husky Breezy Savage may or may not have given North Greene an early boost, especially with only six players available on the current roster due to injuries.

“Breezy shared a devotion with us before the game, right along those same lines. We’re going through a storm right now,” Buchanan said. “She reminded us to keep trusting in the Lord even in the good times and the bad, and realize he’s always right there near you. I think that’s what got us off to a good start.

“I told the girls you’ll remember those wins you got when things were so rough on us.”

Asia Cairns led the Lady Patriots with 12 points. Olivia Ashbrook added 11, and Jenna Hare 10. Cairns scored nine of her points in the second half, and Kylie Hurley buried two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

NORTH GREENE 52

SULLIVAN EAST 49

SE 5 14 17 13 — 49

NG 13 8 14 17 — 52

SE (49): Asia Cairns 12, Olivia Ashbrook 11, Jenna Hare 10, Kylie Hurley 8, Sophie Johnson 6, Kara Hicks 2.

NG (52): Sonya Wagner 17, Haley Bailey 16, Cambell Gaby 7, Ella Head 6, Grace Buchanan 5, Mercy Buchanan 1.

3-pointers: NG 6 (Head 2, Wagner 2, G. Buchanan, Gaby); SE 6 (Hare 2, Hurley 2, Ashbrook, Cairns).

UP NEXT

North Greene visits University High for a District 1-A makeup game on Thursday.