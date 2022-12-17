ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Prediction: Gator Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our South Carolina vs. Notre Dame prediction for the December 30 matchup in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Gamecocks have plenty of confidence after a strong finish to the regular season, which included...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Evans Dies In Car Crash

ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
GOSHEN, IN
The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

