Friday's Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, OT
Dodge County 9, Northern Tier 1
Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 4
Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
Holy Family Catholic 6, Alexandria 1
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Delano/Rockford 0
Nova Classical Academy 1, Brooklyn Center 0
Simley 7, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0
South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. vs. Worthington, ppd.
Gentry vs. Orono, ppd.
Pine Area vs. Duluth Marshall, ppd.
___
