FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body-worn camera video of the fatal police shooting in Frederick on November 29, 2022. “This is a very tragic situation, that ended with a deadly outcome, that was completely avoidable, had the armed suspect obeyed the commands of deputies and simply dropped the knife. I must emphasize the fact that this critical incident was not one that any of the involved deputies wanted to experience and is very difficult on them," said Frederick Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a statement.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO