ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH: Video of fatal police shooting in Frederick, Md. released

FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body-worn camera video of the fatal police shooting in Frederick on November 29, 2022. “This is a very tragic situation, that ended with a deadly outcome, that was completely avoidable, had the armed suspect obeyed the commands of deputies and simply dropped the knife. I must emphasize the fact that this critical incident was not one that any of the involved deputies wanted to experience and is very difficult on them," said Frederick Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a statement.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 person killed, driver arrested for DUI in Annapolis crash

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police arrested a driver involved in a deadly Annapolis crash that occurred on Sunday night. At approximately 7:15PM, officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. Police say a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy