foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
foxbaltimore.com
Police reveal depth of rideshare carjacking & robberies; 39 cases, juvenile suspects
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At a news conference held as travel gets underway for the holiday weekend, Baltimore City Police revealed that the problem of rideshare carjackings is larger than first thought. Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that many of the rideshare carjackings are being committed by juveniles...
foxbaltimore.com
School bus collides with vehicle in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school bus with students on board and a vehicle collided in Pikeville, according to a statement from Baltimore County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. The department says the accident happened at I-695 & Reisterstown Rd and that no one on the bus was injured during...
foxbaltimore.com
Judge gives green light to Harborplace sale, community meetings likely to begin in January
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Both good news and bad news for Downtown Baltimore this month – as Harborplace received the green light to move forward with redevelopment and Pandora announced it will move its North American headquarters to New York City. Documents from Baltimore City Circuit Court show...
foxbaltimore.com
Calls to shutdown North Baltimore gas station plagued with violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last Sunday, a double shooting on Havenwood Road, left one man dead and another injured. Stray bullets broke windows on the nearby BP gas station, leaving witnesses terrified. Kash Khan, Owner of the BP Gas Station, says, “It was devastating, we had employees here who ducked...
foxbaltimore.com
Data shows sharp rise in shoplifting at Towson Town Center in 2022
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — New crime data shows a sharp rise in shoplifting at a Baltimore County mall this year. According to data from Baltimore County Police, 86 incidents of shoplifting were reported at Towson Town Center between January 1, 2021 and October 10, 2021. During that same 10-month...
foxbaltimore.com
Man found dead at downtown Silver Spring parking garage as MCPD responds to stabbing call
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — A man in his 60s was found dead Wednesday night at a parking garage in the middle of a popular holiday shopping area in downtown Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said. MCPD spokesperson Carlos Cortez said they responded to the parking...
foxbaltimore.com
2 suspects target man in East Baltimore armed carjacking
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2 suspects carjacked a man in Belair-Edison Monday evening, police say. According to police, just after 6:30 p.m., a 42-year-old man parked his vehicle and began walking near the intersection of Chesterfield Avenue and Belair Road. As he was walking, a vehicle approached and two men...
foxbaltimore.com
'Very grateful': 2 Prince George's Co. officers awarded for efforts during fiery crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Prince George's County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist on the beltway. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra will be honored at this year’s...
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: Video of fatal police shooting in Frederick, Md. released
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body-worn camera video of the fatal police shooting in Frederick on November 29, 2022. “This is a very tragic situation, that ended with a deadly outcome, that was completely avoidable, had the armed suspect obeyed the commands of deputies and simply dropped the knife. I must emphasize the fact that this critical incident was not one that any of the involved deputies wanted to experience and is very difficult on them," said Frederick Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in a statement.
foxbaltimore.com
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
foxbaltimore.com
4 men injured in separate shootings across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men were injured in separate shootings as violence continues to plague Baltimore city on Tuesday. Baltimore City Police Department has confirmed the areas where the victims of gun violence were struck by gunfire:. At around 3:15 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
Attempted murder under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An attempted murder is under investigation in Baltimore County, police announced Tuesday. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department, Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding a Monday evening shooting. Police were called to the scene near Willow Oak Road at about 4:30 p.m., after...
foxbaltimore.com
44-year-old man dies in northwest Baltimore shooting Wednesday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 44-year-old man died in the Langston Hughes neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Baltimore City Police Department. The department says at about 5:01 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue to...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person killed, driver arrested for DUI in Annapolis crash
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police arrested a driver involved in a deadly Annapolis crash that occurred on Sunday night. At approximately 7:15PM, officers responded to southbound Solomons Island Road at eastbound Route 665 for a single-vehicle collision. Police say a 2001 Volvo S80 was traveling southbound on Solomons Island...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper and notorious contracted killer federally charged in gang conspiracy
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges six men allegedly associated with the notorious Black Guerilla Family gang including; Baltimore rapper YGG Tay (Davante Harrison) and David Warren, who gained notoriety after beating nearly a dozen attempted murder charges over the past decade. Back in 2020,...
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Deer stuck in fence, saved by Anne Arundel County police sergeant
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A deer was rescued last week after it was stuck in a fence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. On Dec. 16, Sergeant Matt Hall was flagged down by several citizens while driving on Friendship Road near Kim Lane in South county after they discovered a deer stuck in a fence, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect pointed gun at man, daughter in road rage incident, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County say a driver threatened another driver with a gun after a road rage incident in Hanover over the weekend. The victim's daughter was in the front seat of the vehicle, according to police. Police say they are looking for the...
foxbaltimore.com
14-year-old girl shot in vehicle in West Baltimore, police say not intended target
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a young girl was shot in a vehicle in West Baltimore on Thursday. At approximately 1:50 AM, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once at the hospital, officers located a 14-year-old girl suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student finally granted safety transfer after missing 3 months of school
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — A Baltimore County student who left Perry Hall High School because of the violence finally has a new school. “Completely ecstatic, because he needs his education,” said Tiffany Moyd, describing how she feels now that her son is back in class. “That's the only way that you're going to prosper in life.”
