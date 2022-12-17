ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Kickapoo grinds out win in Phillips Classic

By Dan Lucy
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The annual Stephanie Phillips Classic continued Friday night at Kickapoo.

The tourney honors the late Lady Chiefs coach.

Friday night Kickapoo squared off with Blue Springs South.

And this was a one point game in the third quarter.

Kickapoo going inside, then back out to Miya Nieto who knocks down the three, 28-23 Lady Chiefs.

Then Kickapoo’s Ariana Mosley turns the corner and gets the scoop shot to fall, it’s a ten point Lady Chiefs lead.

Blue Springs South Kendall Puryear working hard in the paint, hits the jumper it’s 33-25 Kickapoo.

The Lady Chiefs with the defense, this is Mosley with the steal and the hoop, and Kickapoo wins 39-33.

