Troy tops UTSA 18-12 in Cure Bowl thriller

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Sun Belt champs from Troy beat the Conference USA champs UT-San Antonio 18-12 Friday in a Cure Bowl thriller.

The No. 24 ranked Trojans forced five turnovers and scored 15 points off of those takeaways to erase the Roadrunners’ 12-0 lead. Gunnar Watson fired a 12-yard strike to RaJae’ Johnson in the third quarter for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 15-12.

This is the only bowl game between conference champs. No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy both entered the game with eleven wins.

Troy will end the season at 12-2 and will be ranked at the end of a season for the first time in program history.

