General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Target, Walmart & Home Depot go to war against theft – it could affect thousands of side hustlers & change store prices
SEVERAL retailers are reportedly going to “war” against theft and it could affect thousands of side hustlers and change store prices. Retail crime went up by 26 percent last year, threatening several businesses such as Target, Walmart, and Walgreens. Target is expected to lose $600million in profits due...
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
Core Scientific files for bankruptcy as crypto winter bites
(Reuters) -Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. More than a trillion in value has been wiped out from the...
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Exchange
Build a Data-Centric Organization to Deliver Business Value. We look forward to bringing together the data & analytics community to learn, connect and benchmark together, all while continuing to offer unmatched live speaker presentations from data & analytics leaders.’. Our goal at the Data & Analytics Leaders Exchange – North...
Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per year” before...
Virtual and Augmented Reality Will Reshape Retail
Over the years, the retail industry has been lush for an overhaul, specifically, E-commerce and online shopping. Even before the Corona pandemic hit, the retail space was continuously evolving and revolutionizing its operations. The pandemic revved up the move to digital shopping by around five years. Potential customers now favor the convenience of online shopping over visiting actual stores. Conventional shopping from physical stores has witnessed a decline in its business due to the pandemic. Brick and mortar stores experienced a loss in business and revenue. Many stores shut down or moved a majority of their operations online. Even though brick and motor stores will eventually open back up, they are sure to face extreme obstacles when or if they decide to resume. As a result, customer loyalty is shifting and declining, and while stores offer incentives such as discounts and offers, the real goal is personalization.
