Over the years, the retail industry has been lush for an overhaul, specifically, E-commerce and online shopping. Even before the Corona pandemic hit, the retail space was continuously evolving and revolutionizing its operations. The pandemic revved up the move to digital shopping by around five years. Potential customers now favor the convenience of online shopping over visiting actual stores. Conventional shopping from physical stores has witnessed a decline in its business due to the pandemic. Brick and mortar stores experienced a loss in business and revenue. Many stores shut down or moved a majority of their operations online. Even though brick and motor stores will eventually open back up, they are sure to face extreme obstacles when or if they decide to resume. As a result, customer loyalty is shifting and declining, and while stores offer incentives such as discounts and offers, the real goal is personalization.

6 HOURS AGO