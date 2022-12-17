ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core Scientific files for bankruptcy as crypto winter bites

(Reuters) -Core Scientific Inc, one of the biggest publicly traded cryptocurrency mining companies in the United States, said on Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest in a string of failures to hit the sector. More than a trillion in value has been wiped out from the...
Chief Data & Analytics Officer Exchange

Build a Data-Centric Organization to Deliver Business Value. We look forward to bringing together the data & analytics community to learn, connect and benchmark together, all while continuing to offer unmatched live speaker presentations from data & analytics leaders.’. Our goal at the Data & Analytics Leaders Exchange – North...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Elon Musk expects Twitter to be ‘cash flow break-even’ next year

(Reuters) -Elon Musk said Twitter Inc is now on track to be “roughly cash flow break-even” next year, as the billionaire owner defended his deep cost-cutting measures at the social media platform. Twitter was previously tracking toward a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion per year” before...
Virtual and Augmented Reality Will Reshape Retail

Over the years, the retail industry has been lush for an overhaul, specifically, E-commerce and online shopping. Even before the Corona pandemic hit, the retail space was continuously evolving and revolutionizing its operations. The pandemic revved up the move to digital shopping by around five years. Potential customers now favor the convenience of online shopping over visiting actual stores. Conventional shopping from physical stores has witnessed a decline in its business due to the pandemic. Brick and mortar stores experienced a loss in business and revenue. Many stores shut down or moved a majority of their operations online. Even though brick and motor stores will eventually open back up, they are sure to face extreme obstacles when or if they decide to resume. As a result, customer loyalty is shifting and declining, and while stores offer incentives such as discounts and offers, the real goal is personalization.

