Graves County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center

Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County Sheriff seeks witnesses in wrong-way DUI case

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a recent DUI case. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested an individual on Saturday who was allegedly driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on US 45. Deputies located the vehicle and driver in a parking lot off US 45 at KY 408. The driver was charged with DUI and other offenses.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center

PADUCAH — Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter. The Washington Street Baptist Church warming center provides hot showers, clean sheets...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court

During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Phone scam targets Lyon County residents

A nationwide phone scam surfaced in Lyon County last week trying to gain residents' banking information. This version of the scam involves a ruse where the caller claims to be a Customs or Border Patrol agent. The Lyon County Sheriff's office said residents reported the calls included a pre-recorded message...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE

