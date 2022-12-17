Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Items from Residential Shed
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of several items from a residence on East Cheatam Street. Reports said officers spoke with 34 year old Justin Steward, who said the items were taken from a back yard shed. Steward said he was missing a cherry picker lift, three-ton...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with fleeing scene of injury collision arrested in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened along Kentucky 339 Tuesday afternoon, just north of Fancy Farm. Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash without stopping to help another driver who was seriously injured and trapped inside a car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fire and emergency management officials stress fire safety as community braces for cold weather event
BENTON, KY — When trying to keep your house warm this winter, it's important to do so safely. Home fires caused by space heaters are very common as temperatures drop. The Benton, Kentucky, Fire Department has already seen two fires in relation to electrical and space heater incidents in the past two weeks.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center
Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County Sheriff seeks witnesses in wrong-way DUI case
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses in a recent DUI case. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested an individual on Saturday who was allegedly driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on US 45. Deputies located the vehicle and driver in a parking lot off US 45 at KY 408. The driver was charged with DUI and other offenses.
wpsdlocal6.com
Salvation Army of Paducah shares plea for Red Kettle donations as it expects to serve more people during dangerously cold weather
PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah says it's expecting to see an increase in demand for its services this week because of dangerously cold weather forecast from Thursday night through Saturday. To help cover costs, the Salvation Army of Paducah says it's making a last-minute push for Red...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two men injured in three-vehicle crash in Graves County, third man wanted for fleeing scene
A man accused of fleeing the scene of a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County has been arrested, the sheriff's office says. The Graves County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of Matthew Dale Hunt of Cunningham, Kentucky. Hunt is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jury hands down maximum sentence in Graves County drug possession case
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County jury has sentenced a man to the maximum penalty after finding him guilty of drug possession charges and of being a felon in possession of a handgun. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says a jury on Tuesday sentenced Antonio Love to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crowds hit stores for last-minute shopping before storm hits Local 6 area
PADUCAH — Many of you got your last-minute shopping in on Wednesday, ahead of a system of cold, snowy weather expected to begin on Thursday. Parking lots were packed with cars, and local malls and stores were busy. Local 6 spoke with several shoppers who went out early to...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Project Recovery to end in west Kentucky at end of month, services still available through Four Rivers
A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors. Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center
PADUCAH — Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter. The Washington Street Baptist Church warming center provides hot showers, clean sheets...
wkdzradio.com
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield church offering shelter
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County officials to take Oath of Office in late Dec. ceremony
PADUCAH — Several McCracken County officials will take the Oath of Office at the Mccracken County Courthouse on Dec. 29. According to a release from the McCracken County Government, Oaths will be given by Honorable Judge Tim Kaltenbach at 4 p.m. in Courtroom A. The following officials will be...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and gun charges and items believed to be stolen were found on his property. On Tuesday, December 20, officers with the 24th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force and Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the home of Jerry Beane, located at 175 Beane Lane in Paris.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
westkentuckystar.com
Phone scam targets Lyon County residents
A nationwide phone scam surfaced in Lyon County last week trying to gain residents' banking information. This version of the scam involves a ruse where the caller claims to be a Customs or Border Patrol agent. The Lyon County Sheriff's office said residents reported the calls included a pre-recorded message...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
