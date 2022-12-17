ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRDW-TV

Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Two local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Festival of Trees in Aiken featured local companies and their organization’s decorated trees. Locals had the chance to stop by and vote on their favorite. We stopped by to check out the winners. “We really love seeing all the different types of trees,” said...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Where homeless, others can go to get out of the cold

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures taking a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How to stay warm on a budget and beat the cold weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As cold air moves in and wind chills drop below zero, your home may work harder to stay warm and cozy. Here are a few tips on how to stay warm, safe, and on a budget this winter. Check your thermostat. One important step is to set...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program

Look how local law enforcement agencies and private employers have donated toys and taken kids shopping this Christmas season. As thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers went on holiday leave, post leaders met them at the airport to say goodbye. Riley's 4PM Forecast 12/19/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Riley...
FORT GORDON, GA
wgac.com

How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?

We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road.   Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families.   Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast later this week, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Low temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with winds making it feel like temperatures are in the single digits. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Smeared poop, brown water, mold: ‘Trapped’ in Maxwell House

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse. Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a...
AUGUSTA, GA

