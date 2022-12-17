Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Related
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Two local women donate hand-knitted hats for people in need
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re days out from Christmas, and a pair of women are going above and beyond to ensure no one stays cold this frigid holiday season. We talked to the duo that donated hand-knitted hats to Golden Harvest. “We have people that suffer and are too...
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree crowned in Aiken Festival of Trees contest
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Festival of Trees in Aiken featured local companies and their organization’s decorated trees. Locals had the chance to stop by and vote on their favorite. We stopped by to check out the winners. “We really love seeing all the different types of trees,” said...
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
Santa visits passengers at Augusta Regional Airport
What the Tech: If your computer is sluggish, these tricks may fix it. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance call at 341 Greenville St. NW. Police found a woman had been shot.
WRDW-TV
Where homeless, others can go to get out of the cold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures taking a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday,...
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WRDW-TV
How to stay warm on a budget and beat the cold weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. - As cold air moves in and wind chills drop below zero, your home may work harder to stay warm and cozy. Here are a few tips on how to stay warm, safe, and on a budget this winter. Check your thermostat. One important step is to set...
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
Look how local law enforcement agencies and private employers have donated toys and taken kids shopping this Christmas season. As thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers went on holiday leave, post leaders met them at the airport to say goodbye. Riley's 4PM Forecast 12/19/22. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Riley...
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. Fire Rescue provides fire safety tips ahead of extreme cold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures as low as they are and as low as they’re going to get this weekend, it’s important to be aware of fire hazards when trying to keep warm. We talked to Columbia County Fire Rescue about what you need to watch out...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
WRDW-TV
Is there a road to redemption for Augusta’s most battered bridge?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again, we’re learning what it would take to keep that from happening – and none of the options would be easy. It’s known as the strongest bridge in Augusta because it gets hit...
WRDW-TV
How are local pharmacies managing amid medicine shortage?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The flu season is still going strong. Georgia and South Carolina are seeing high levels of spread. While better than a few weeks ago, pharmacies nationwide are starting to see a shortage of cold and flu medicine. We talked to pharmacists about what impacts we’re seeing...
WRDW-TV
Tips for protecting your pets during extremely cold weather
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast later this week, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Low temperatures in the teens and 20s are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with winds making it feel like temperatures are in the single digits. The upcoming cold weather has already prompted a FIRST ALERT from the News 12 weather team.
WRDW-TV
Smeared poop, brown water, mold: ‘Trapped’ in Maxwell House
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse. Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a...
Comments / 0