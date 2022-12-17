ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxg.com

Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins House seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polls are closed, the ballots counted, and the new District 129 representative in Richmond County is Karlton Howard. He says he ran for office to continue the legacy of service to the community and district after his brother, Wayne Howard, died, leaving the seat vacant.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
270towin.com

Live Results: Georgia State House District 129 Special Primary Election

Tuesday's Special Democratic Primary in Georgia State House District 129 will wrap up the 2022 election calendar (at least for races we follow). The November general election for this seat was won posthumously by Democrat Henry Howard, who was running unopposed. Howard, who had served in the State House since 2007, died in October. Note that Howard had been serving as District 124 representative prior to his death; District 129 is the successor created in redistricting.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Stacy Pulliam sworn in as District 2 Augusta Commission member

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta residents living in District 2 officially have a new commissioner. Stacy Pulliam was sworn in at the municipal building Monday afternoon. “I’m so grateful for you and everything that you have done, and I hope you make a good commissioner,” her daughters said.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Incoming Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson takes oath of office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street. “I’m excited to serve this city as the 85th mayor of Augusta-Richmond County,” Johnson said ahead of the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJCL

Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia

As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
AUGUSTA, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Georgia Democrat's Campaign Reportedly in Massive Debt Following Election

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign is reportedly in around $1 million in debt following Abrams' loss in the 2022 election, according to Axios. Abrams' campaign, which raised over $100 million during the course of her second campaign for Georgia governor, reportedly owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, speaking to Axios.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA

