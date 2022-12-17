Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Rev. Karlton Howard named projected winner for Georgia House District 129
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “ unfortunately I think that the numbers are low today for one because this is a special primary it was not something that was planned it’s not something on the schedule so I think a lot of people were not aware of it“ said Travis Doss, Richmond County Board of Elections. Starting […]
WRDW-TV
Following brother’s footsteps, Karlton Howard wins House seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polls are closed, the ballots counted, and the new District 129 representative in Richmond County is Karlton Howard. He says he ran for office to continue the legacy of service to the community and district after his brother, Wayne Howard, died, leaving the seat vacant.
270towin.com
Live Results: Georgia State House District 129 Special Primary Election
Tuesday's Special Democratic Primary in Georgia State House District 129 will wrap up the 2022 election calendar (at least for races we follow). The November general election for this seat was won posthumously by Democrat Henry Howard, who was running unopposed. Howard, who had served in the State House since 2007, died in October. Note that Howard had been serving as District 124 representative prior to his death; District 129 is the successor created in redistricting.
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
WRDW-TV
Stacy Pulliam sworn in as District 2 Augusta Commission member
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta residents living in District 2 officially have a new commissioner. Stacy Pulliam was sworn in at the municipal building Monday afternoon. “I’m so grateful for you and everything that you have done, and I hope you make a good commissioner,” her daughters said.
WRDW-TV
Incoming Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson takes oath of office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson was sworn in Tuesday morning in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street. “I’m excited to serve this city as the 85th mayor of Augusta-Richmond County,” Johnson said ahead of the...
Who voted (and didn't) in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff
More than 4 out of 5 Georgians who voted in the November general election showed up again for the abbreviated U.S. Senate runoff in December, according to a GPB News analysis of the state's voter history file. In all, more than 3.5 million ballots were cast in the Dec. 6...
WJCL
Georgia signs 24 student-athletes to 2023 signing class
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football team announced the signing of 24 student-athletes to its 2023 signing class Wednesday. The complete roster of signees, as well as biographic information is included below:. 2023 Georgia Football Signees. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School. Joenel Aguero DB 5-11...
Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia
As the dust settles and the nation celebrates – or grapples with – the fact that Georgia has secured Democratic control of the U.S. Senate, I am reminded that history has long been shaped and defined by youth, and youth-led movements that challenge systemic oppression. Many times, these challenges changed, and arguably saved, the trajectory […] The post Toni J. Watkins: How Young People Saved Georgia appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WRDW-TV
New SC House Speaker sets economic development as his top priority next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina is wrapping up a record year for economic development. This year, the state secured more than $10 billion in capital investment from companies that will build or expand here and create more than 13,000 new jobs in the process.
WRDW-TV
Cotton farmers donate nearly 2,000 socks to homeless in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the cold temperatures right around the corner, local cotton farmers are doing more to help the community. The Georgia Cotton Commission delivered nearly 2,000 pairs of socks to the CSRA’s Economic Opportunity Authority on Greene Street. This is the fourth time they have made...
WRDW-TV
Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
Georgia Democrat's Campaign Reportedly in Massive Debt Following Election
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign is reportedly in around $1 million in debt following Abrams' loss in the 2022 election, according to Axios. Abrams' campaign, which raised over $100 million during the course of her second campaign for Georgia governor, reportedly owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo, speaking to Axios.
WRDW-TV
Santa visits passengers at Augusta Regional Airport
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
WRDW-TV
Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in Ga. street-racing laws
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia woman is calling for changes in state law after a street race accident claimed the life of her mother. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the...
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being cancelled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese, who once headed the state Department of Community Health, died Saturday afte...
