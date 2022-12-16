ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area

For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

New County 911 Call Center goes live

Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Animals at Cumberland County shelter get a Christmas feast

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville. The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services. “It’s great to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Antisemitic sign removed from bridge in Vass

An antisemitic sign was removed from the Highway 690 overpass in Vass just hours before the first night of Hanukkah. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has the sign and is investigating who is responsible for hanging it on the bridge early Sunday morning. The large sign was covered with...
VASS, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

