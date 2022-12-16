Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Moore County recognized as top micropolitan area
For the fifth consecutive year, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines micropolitan is the No. 1 micropolitan area in North Carolina, according to POLICOM’s 2022 Economic Strength rankings. For 2022, the Pinehurst-Southern Pines area ranked first out of 22 micropolitan statistical areas in North Carolina and 39th out of the 543 micropolitan...
whqr.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
cbs17
One Moore County woman on a mission to help those impacted most by power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Keenya Taylor wears many hats in the Salvation Army in Moore County, since she works alone. The past two weeks have been busy for her, as she worked to assist families impacted after two energy substations were attacked leading to county-wide power outages. “It’s not...
Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville teacher credits a seatbelt with saving her life in 2021. The state Department of Transportation is resharing Yvonne Humphreys' story now as North Carolinians prepare to travel across the state to be with loved ones for Christmas. In October 2021, Humphreys said she was...
Up and Coming Weekly
New County 911 Call Center goes live
Cumberland County went live Dec. 9 with its new 911 Call Center, located in the County’s new Emergency Services Center at 500 Executive Place in Fayetteville. The transition of 911 telecommunications from its previous location in the Cumberland County Law Enforcement Center downtown was seamless and without interruption, according to a County media release.
cbs17
Animals at Cumberland County shelter get a Christmas feast
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services hosted a pet-friendly Christmas feast Wednesday morning for animals at the shelter in Fayetteville. The Friends of Cumberland County Animals organized the meal for approximately 100 dogs and 50 cats housed at the shelter, according to Animal Services. “It’s great to...
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Road on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine's prank on an ex-boyfriend.
WRAL
Antisemitic sign in Moore County seen as Jewish community celebrates first day of Hanukkah
VASS, N.C. — An antisemitic sign was found along US 1 in Moore County, prompting an investigation for deputies. A sign was found hanging on the NC Highway 690 bridge over US 1 near Vass on Sunday, the first day of Hanukkah. The message contained swastikas and antisemitic language...
sandhillssentinel.com
Antisemitic sign removed from bridge in Vass
An antisemitic sign was removed from the Highway 690 overpass in Vass just hours before the first night of Hanukkah. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has the sign and is investigating who is responsible for hanging it on the bridge early Sunday morning. The large sign was covered with...
Rockingham man charged by Laurinburg PD with murder of S.C. victim
LAURINBURG — A Richmond County man is accused of killing a Marlboro County man in Scotland County. According to Capt. Chris Young of the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired with someone being shot at a home on First Street in Laurinburg around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Homeless campsites on Cumberland County property illegal after commissioners vote to pass ordinance
"I don't believe in penalizing those who are homeless and until we have other options for them, more beds for them."
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
theurbannews.com
Reward Offered for Information on Destruction of Electric Substations in Moore County
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State, Duke Energy, and Moore County are each offering monetary rewards totaling $75,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the destruction of utility substations in Moore County. On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:00...
Antisemitic sign hung on Moore County bridge ahead of Hanukkah, deputies say
Moore County deputies are investigating after they said a large sign with antisemitic symbols was hung on a bridge in the Vass area.
5 of 13 sites along North Carolina rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Forecasters: Snow unlikely for Christmas weekend in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Santa will need to pack an extra pair of thermal underwear when he visits Robeson County Saturday night. Forecast
St. Pauls woman killed trying to cross Interstate 95 after crash, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A 60-year-old St. Pauls woman was hit and killed Tuesday evening on Interstate 95 near Lumberton after getting out of her vehicle after it crashed and trying to run across the highway, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Erline B. White died at the scene after she was hit by […]
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
