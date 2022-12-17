Man unharmed after vehicle rollover in Henrietta

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is left unharmed after a vehicle rollover in Henrietta Friday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Deputies responded to 1200 Marketplace Drive where, according to the MSCO, a single vehicle was driving northbound on Clay Rd. when it hit a patch of ice — causing the vehicle to go off the road and into a ditch, where it came to rest on its roof.

According to the MCSO, the man driving the vehicle is unharmed and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The MSCO says there will be no further updates on this incident.

