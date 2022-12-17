ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Man unharmed after vehicle rollover in Henrietta

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KcHwX_0jlhl3rV00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is left unharmed after a vehicle rollover in Henrietta Friday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Deputies responded to 1200 Marketplace Drive where, according to the MSCO, a single vehicle was driving northbound on Clay Rd. when it hit a patch of ice — causing the vehicle to go off the road and into a ditch, where it came to rest on its roof.

According to the MCSO, the man driving the vehicle is unharmed and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The MSCO says there will be no further updates on this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
ROCHESTER, NY
Tv20detroit.com

Rochester police searching for possible officer impersonator after woman pulled over

(WXYZ) — Rochester police say they are searching for a possible officer impersonator after an incident on December 19. In a Facebook post, police say a woman was pulled over around 8:15 p.m. by a vehicle flashing red and blue lights near the area of Tienken and Washington. Police say she described the vehicle as a dark sedan with no visible police markings.
ROCHESTER, MI
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Troopers: Two people killed in crash in Bath

TOWN OF BATH, N.Y. (WENY) -- Troopers are investigating a crash that killed two people Saturday in the Town of Bath. According to New York State Police, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on County Route 11. Troopers say 39-year-old Brandi White of Bath was driving northbound when she crossed into the southbound lane -- hitting another car head-on.
BATH, NY
houston-today.com

RCMP on the lookout for a … ‘troublesome cow’

Campbell River RCMP are on the lookout for a mischievous cow in the neighborhood surrounding Penfield school. According to police, on Dec. 3 shortly before 10 p.m., the “slender dairy cow” – actually, someone with a shock of blonde hair dressed up as a cow – ascended the stairs to a home in the Penfield area. The cow then rang the doorbell, but neglected to stick around to talk to the owner who opened the door shortly after. No hoofprints were left, but what were found were footprints with a swoosh in them.
PENFIELD, NY
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy