Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bruins Recall Craig Smith from Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, December 21, that the team has recalled forward Craig Smith from Providence. Smith, 33, has skated in 18 games with Boston this season, tallying one goal and three assists for four points. The 6-foot, 204-pound forward has appeared in 807 career NHL games with Boston and Nashville, totaling 192 goals and 210 assists for 402 points. The Madison, Wisconsin native was originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL Odds: Hurricanes vs. Penguins prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Carolina Hurricanes will clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins as the two squad battle at the PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Penguins prediction and pick. The Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored...
Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm
The Buffalo Sabres were set to host their division rival Tampa Bay Lightning in a game featuring two of the game’s brightest stars. Unfortunately, an incoming bomb cyclone storm has other plans. The NHL announced on Wednesday that Friday’s matchup has been postponed. Buffalo and Tampa will now play on March 4. The league also […] The post Tage Thompson, Nikita Kucherov showdown postponed amid bomb cyclone storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets latest team to break Bruins’ unbeatable home mark
The NHL season is full of peaks and valleys. While the Boston Bruins have had far more peaks during a
markerzone.com
TRADE: AVALANCHE AND MAPLE LEAFS SWAP BOTTOM-SIX FORWARDS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt. The move comes as the National Hockey League's holiday roster freeze comes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight. Malgin, 25, returned to the NHL this season...
Android Headlines
NBA, NHL & MLB won't save Bally Sports from Bankruptcy
Even the NBA, NHL and MLB don’t want to buy Bally Sports. Which means that the company will likely file for bankruptcy pretty soon. Bally Sports’ parent-company, Diamond Sports Group, had been in talks with the NBA, NHL and MLB about selling the RSN’s to those leagues. Which would make NBA.TV, NHL.TV and MLB.TV a whole lot more interesting for cord-cutters. However, after Diamond slashed its end-of-year profit outlook back in November, the leagues became less interested in paying a premium for the networks. And now, Diamond Sports Group is likely heading to bankruptcy in 2023.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0