FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
“Cookies for Heroes” brings cheer to McDonald Co. community
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local construction company once again paired up with a McDonald County church to bring Christmas cheer in the form of cookies. Daniel Cowin Construction partnered up with Tri-City Full Gospel Church to bake some cookies for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Marshall Office.
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
Joplin Airport gearing up for winter elements
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Regional Airport officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast. Airport Manager Bart Starkey, who was hired to replace the retired Steve Stockam in August, says they can only use F.A.A approved materials on runways. They can’t use salt— only things that are non-corrosive. So it’s a timing issue when it comes to snowfall — and they have to watch to see what it’s doing first.
Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
A Blue Christmas for the Christmas Blues
Many people find the holidays to be stressful due to personal reasons or situations such as health issues, grief, broken relationships and etc. Father Ted Estes of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin shares how this Wednesday night can be help people find peace during the holidays.
Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery
JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
Kris Kringle visits the Freeman NICU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Babies staying in the NICU at “Freeman Health System” got a special visitor, today. Kris Kringle himself stopped by to share a special moment with each newborn. He took a sweet picture with them and gave them a snuggle, so they could experience that...
Pets and cold weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — Don’t forget about keeping your pets safe in these conditions. Despite the fur that covers them, they can still fall victim to the elements. We talk about this every year. Pet owners need to do their best to keep their animals inside. If they have...
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
Local Amazon Warehouse Partners with Jefferson Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area Amazon staff workers have partnered with Jefferson Elementary school to help the school’s families in need this holiday season. For over 10 years, Jefferson Elementary has hosted an annual “Penny Wars” event to support holiday needs for families. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total. Silver coins were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest score earned a pizza party.
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
Warming Shelters in Southwest Missouri
KSNF/KODE — With cold weather approaching, The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties has released information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties. Joplin, Mo. Souls Harbor – 817 Main St. (417)623-2550, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Watered Gardens – 531 S. Kentucky Ave. (417)623-6030,...
Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake
DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
Monett police search for answers after discovering a body in local creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after discovering a female’s body in Kelly Creek on Saturday, December 17. KY3 reported that officers responded to an area near the 100 block of 5th Street after reports came into the station. Police identified the body as...
Car takes out utility pole, crashing into brick duplex
JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning, December 19, 2022, about 6:30 a.m. Joplin E-911 were alerted to reports of a car hitting a house at 4th and Ozark. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS ambulance responded to 401 S Ozark. On scene we learn an eastbound car left the roadway,...
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
