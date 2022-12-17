JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Regional Airport officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast. Airport Manager Bart Starkey, who was hired to replace the retired Steve Stockam in August, says they can only use F.A.A approved materials on runways. They can’t use salt— only things that are non-corrosive. So it’s a timing issue when it comes to snowfall — and they have to watch to see what it’s doing first.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO