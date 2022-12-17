Miami Central notches second 4-peat, defeats Plantation American Heritage for Class 2M state championship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Miami Central Rockets weren’t just out to win the Class 2M state championship Friday night.

They were out to win a national championship.

That is knowing that they can’t play for one and the closest thing to it is beating a nationally ranked team in any way possible. Rockets’ head coach Jube Joseph spoke his 'No Free Rings' phrase into existence and his guys executed it. Although with some difficulty however.

Miami Central overcame adversity in the second half, but showed why they should be in the conversation nationally as they narrowly got past Plantation American Heritage 38-31 at DRV PNK Stadium. The Rockets won their fourth straight state title and ninth in 12 years in front of an announced crowd of 9,704.

“We are number one in America," Joseph said. "At the end of the day, we always said our toughest opponent is the Miami Central Rockets. We were able to figure some things out. It's the championship game. Some things are going to go left. Some things are going to go right. But things went right for the Rockets today."

Joseph’s group came out of the team introductions ready to make a statement the moment they hit the field and it didn’t take long whatsoever. The Rockets (14-0) got on the scoreboard first via a 38-yard field goal by James London, to go up 3-0.

Playing out of a no huddle attack in lightning speed play-to-play, Central went 63 yards on five plays in a matter of a minute, 15 seconds culminating in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins to Anjuan Coleman (four catches, 20 yards).

American Heritage (13-2) finally got on the scoreboard on a 40-yard Wylie Shaw field goal make made it 10-3 late in the first quarter. In Rockets’ fashion, they drove down quickly in a minute and four seconds, traveling 80 yards and Jenkins finding wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (three catches, 78 yards) on a 41-yard scoring strike.

Already up 17-3 after one quarter, the Rockets could smell blood in the water and began to pounce on any and all Patriots’ miscues. Mike Smith’s bunch pulled to within 17-10 after an 88-yard, 10-play drive ended with a Mark Fletcher Jr. 2-yard plunge.

Make no mistake about it the Rockets wanted to make it a rout and eventually, they did. Central made it a two-score advantage when Jenkins hit wide receiver Corey Washington (three catches, 51 yards) on a 37-yard seam throw to push the lead to 24-10.

It was the second touchdown of the second quarter that started to be the beginning of the end for American Heritage, with Jenkins sprinting into the endzone himself on a 8-yard keeper. With the Rockets up 31-10, the lead looked insurmountable heading closer to halftime.

The Patriots would make it 31-13 at intermission after Shaw hit on a 27-yard field goal to cut into the lead. By halftime, Jenkins had already accounted for four touchdown, three passing and one rushing. The Auburn ended up completing 11-of-21 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns along with 73 rushing.

American Heritage wouldn't go away quietly in the second half as they began to mount a comeback. They cut into the 18-point deficit on a 1-yard Bryon Louis (eight carries, 20 yards) touchdown to make it 31-21 late in the third quarter. After Miami Central ballooned its lead back to 17 on a 73-yard Jonathan Harris (nine carries, 141 yards), American Heritage answered back with a score of its own.

"It's still adversity," Miami Central Rueben Bain said about handling American Heritage's comeback attempt. "My coach always said its not if adversity its when and we just overcame it. It's the standard (here). I like the feeling of winning."

Patriots' quarterback Blake Murphy (19-of-32, 232 yards) hit Brandon Inniss on a 6-yard scoring strike to bring it back to a two-possession game. Inniss, who said he will be signing with Ohio State on Dec. 21, finished with seven catches for 87 yards. Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. had himself a solid night on the ground, rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Rockets ended up having to punt it away with about three minutes to go, giving the Patriots another shot to inch themselves a little closer. A 62-yard, eight play drive concluded with a 25-yard Shaw field goal, making it 38-31 with 5:13 to go.

What decided the game ended up being a turnover by an unlikely player. A fumble by freshman star wide receiver Malachi Toney (four catches, 50 yards) with under two minutes to go, recovered by Miami commit Rueben Bain sealed the state title for the Rockets. Two 4-peats for Miami Central since 2010 and winning just never gets old because its the standard over off NW 95th St.

""It feels great though," Jenkins said about adding another title under his belt. "I went out with a bang as one of the best quarterbacks in Dade County. As long as we've got the city on our back. But it's not really about the fans at the end of the day. It's about the guys between the lines. Those guys at practice day in and day out."

