Join us at SASC, located at 219 W. Elm St., Stockbridge. Our weekly hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is provided by TCOA; reserve in advance, please. Our upcoming events in December:. 12-21 Cookie Exchange and Christmas Craft at 11 a.m.; plus Fun...

STOCKBRIDGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO