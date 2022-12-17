ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ann, MO

KMOV

Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021. Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
KMOV

O’Fallon, MO man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fatal dose of fentanyl

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge sentenced Nathan Matson of O’Fallon, Missouri, to more than 18 years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman in July 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Matson, 27, sold the woman 10 capsules containing fentanyl for $100. Matson’s sentencing memorandum says he lied to the woman, telling her he sold her morphine. She was found dead in her bathroom the next day.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students. According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace

Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
LAPLACE, LA
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police say missing 61-year-old man found safe

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a missing 61-year-old man with health issues has been found. The man is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that the man was found safe. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
