KMOV
Man sentenced to nearly 30 years for armed carjackings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 28 years and 10 months in prison for two carjackings in 2021. Charges against 28-year-old Darius Eubanks alleged he stole a Chevy Malibu from someone at gunpoint at a north St. Louis County grocery store on June 27, 2021. He then crashed the vehicle at Labadie Avenue and North Sarah Street.
KMOV
Man found shot dead in Jennings
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
Man already in federal prison for Trooper Hopkins' death pleads guilty to murder
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The man already in prison in connection with the shooting death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday. Christopher R. Grant, 49, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in St. Clair County circuit court Wednesday. He was sentenced to 37...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
ktvo.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol asks for help in locating man who shot at trooper
Carter County, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are asking for the public's help in locating a man who fired shots at a state trooper. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade for failing to signal on Parsons Road, north of U.S. Highway 60, in Carter County.
KMOV
O’Fallon, MO man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fatal dose of fentanyl
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge sentenced Nathan Matson of O’Fallon, Missouri, to more than 18 years in prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman in July 2020. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said in a press release that Matson, 27, sold the woman 10 capsules containing fentanyl for $100. Matson’s sentencing memorandum says he lied to the woman, telling her he sold her morphine. She was found dead in her bathroom the next day.
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
Police: Man follows woman out of St. Ann store, robs her at gunpoint
Police have arrested a man accused of following a woman out of a St. Ann store and robbing her at gunpoint earlier this week.
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
KMOV
Former high school counselor sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis County high school counselor has been sentenced after pleading guilty to having inappropriate contact with students. According to court documents, James Q. Jenkins, 38, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies, coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to minors. He also admitted to engaging in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with multiple students between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 1, 2021.
St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.She was pronounced dead at the scene.A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.The woman's identity will be released at a later date.If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle
Driver Killed in Louisiana Crash on I-12 After a Tractor Truck Struck a Disabled Vehicle. Covington – Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on I-12 that left one driver dead and the other unharmed after a 2005 Nissan Altima was struck by a 2019 International LT625 tractor-truck.
Area officer arrested on OVI, weapons charge in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — An area officer is accused of being drunk behind the wheel but it’s who he says he is during an interaction Wednesday with officers that had Centerville Police even more concerned. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik investigated this arrest Friday along with footage obtained by News...
East St. Louis man admits attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds
A 38-year-old East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for fighting with park rangers at the Gateway Arch National Park.
Man arrested after woman's death in St. Paul's Lowertown
A man has been arrested after a woman died from a gunshot wound at an apartment in St. Paul's Lowertown early Friday morning. Police received a report of what was described as a "suicide in progress" at 2:50 a.m., with officers sent to an apartment building on the 200 block of 5th Street East.
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace
Two Teenage Boys Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Shooting on December 4 in LaPlace. LaPlace, Louisiana – Two teenage boys were arrested in Louisiana in connection with a shooting on December 4, 2022. One was charged with illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property and released to a parent, while the other was charged with accessory after the fact to illegal use of weapons and accessory after the fact to aggravated criminal damage to property and detained at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
KSDK
Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A balloon release and vigil were held for a General Manager at Papa John's after being shot and killed on Tuesday. The suspect is in custody.
St. Paul police say missing 61-year-old man found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a missing 61-year-old man with health issues has been found. The man is said to have walked away from the 400 block of Lynnhurst Avenue on Saturday. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and slippers. On Sunday morning, police confirmed that the man was found safe.
