Five-week-old bulldog puppy stolen from DC home in armed robbery



A 5-week-old puppy was among the stolen items during an armed robbery at a home in Washington, D.C. , on Thursday night.

Police say Deemo, a brown male American bulldog puppy with gray eczema patches, was stolen in the burglary on the 100 block of Irvington Street in southwest Washington.

The burglary occurred around 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, with the suspect reportedly assaulting the victim and brandishing a gun at them.



Police are asking members of the public who have information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099 with the tip.

Earlier this week, police in Washington announced they were investigating a home invasion in which the suspects pretended to be with the FBI.