ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Five-week-old bulldog puppy stolen from DC home in armed robbery

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lx4zh_0jlhjcGJ00


A 5-week-old puppy was among the stolen items during an armed robbery at a home in Washington, D.C. , on Thursday night.

Police say Deemo, a brown male American bulldog puppy with gray eczema patches, was stolen in the burglary on the 100 block of Irvington Street in southwest Washington.

VIRGINIA WOMAN CAUGHT BRINGING GIRAFFE AND ZEBRA BONES BACK FROM AFRICA

The burglary occurred around 7 p.m. EST on Thursday, with the suspect reportedly assaulting the victim and brandishing a gun at them.


Police are asking members of the public who have information about the case to contact them at 202-727-9099 with the tip.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Earlier this week, police in Washington announced they were investigating a home invasion in which the suspects pretended to be with the FBI.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New Madalina Cojocari timeline reveals eerie details about last hours before 11-year-old girl’s mystery disappearance

A NEW timeline has emerged in the mysterious disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished last month. Cojocari's stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, drove to Michigan from their home in North Carolina the day after the girl disappeared on November 23, according to an arrest sheet from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
CORNELIUS, NC
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
263K+
Followers
74K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy