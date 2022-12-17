Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using snow in holiday themed show
Most people can only dream of being part of their favorite show. Well, a few Augusta natives are part of a new, unscripted holiday themed Disney+ show called Best In Snow. Augusta natives carve their way to Disney+ using …. Most people can only dream of being part of their...
wfxg.com
CSRA prepares for cold temperatures through holiday weekend.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's getting colder outside and as temperatures drop agencies in our community are preparing for an arctic blast. Winter is finally here, and the temperatures are dropping. Local organizations are working to provide shelter for those who may need it well into the holiday weekend. The...
Sleigh bells ring in Christmas at Langley Pond
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Sleigh bells were ringing in Aiken during the celebration of Christmas at Langley Pond Park for the first time in a long time. “Park took about a year in design, and probably another year to construct and it opened in January of this year. So this is the first big […]
wgac.com
How Cold Will It Be In Augusta This Weekend?
We won’t see a White Christmas in Augusta, but will definitely get a winter blast of frigid temperatures around Augusta this weekend. The good news is that the rain should be done and we should stay dry Christmas Eve and Day. Temperatures will begin to drop below freezing late...
wfxg.com
Warming centers in Augusta prepare ahead of holiday weekend freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is making preparations to help residents brave the cold weather. Residents in need of shelter should call 706-826-7933. No-cost transportation to these locations can be scheduled by calling Augusta Transit at 706-821-1719 before 8 p.m. The city also wants to remind residents...
wfxg.com
Local food bank volunteer donating hand-knitted items for people in need
Augusta, g.A. (WFXG) - A master's table Soup Kitchen volunteer hopes that t. HE COMMUNITY WILL BE A BIT WARMER, THANKS TO her contributions. KRISTEN Khlifi says she first noticed the need years ago at a christmas party. “THE FIRST YEAR WE WENT DOWN, WE HAD GIFTS FOR THE KIDS AND EVERYTHING. BUT, I FOUND OUT THAT THEY REALLY NEEDED SCARVES AND HATS AND MITTENS. SO, THE NEXT YEAR I STARTED BRINGING IT TO THE CHRISTMAS PARTY AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR IT GOT A LITTLE BIGGER. AFTER THEY STOPPED THE CHRISTMAS PARTIES, I JUST STARTED DOING IT AND BRINGING THEM DOWN TO THE SOUP KITCHEN.”
WJBF.com
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness
Gov Kemp Update on Cold Weather and Winter Preparedness. Local garden center and officials share tips on home …. Smart, Swinney and Beamer discuss 2023 National Signing …. Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer discuss their 2023 signings classes. Most of Augusta’s recycling is going to the landfill.
WRDW-TV
Where homeless, others can go to get out of the cold
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures taking a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of 35 Saturday,...
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon soldiers get a farewell for holiday leave
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave. The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight. More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave...
wfxg.com
Richmond County schools hosting job fair for bus drivers, mechanics
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County School System is looking for persons interested in becoming bus drivers or mechanics. The school system will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Transportation Department, located at 2950 Mike Padgett Hwy. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school system says no experience is necessary and it will provide commercial drivers license (CDL) training for qualified driver candidates.
wfxg.com
Augusta-Richmond County swears in Garnett Johnson as 85th Mayor
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County's new leader has big plans and high hopes for the city, as he took oath of office today as the 85th mayor of his hometown. "I was born in east Augusta, now I live in west Augusta, operate a business in the central business district, and spent a lot of time in south Augusta. I am part of every facet of this city.” Johnson explained.
WRDW-TV
Truck again hits Olive Road bridge, and this time does real damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The often-struck Olive Road railroad bridge in Augusta has been hit again by a vehicle trying to pass underneath it. It’s happened countless times, but the apparently well-built bridge has usually withstood the damage. A beam seems to have been knocked down in the latest...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
The Break Presents – Rot Ken
When it comes to rap’s rising stars, Rot Ken is an inescapable name. As of late, the Augusta, Ga.-bred talent has been ascending with tracks like “007,” “No Mind” and the SoFaygo-assisted “Beautiful,” all of which flex his ear for spellbinding beats and molten flows that swoosh between rapping and singing. With each release, whether a full project or loosies, it's evident that Ken’s artistry has gotten more divine with time.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Stars strike out with military personnel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Stars is an organization for people with special needs that trains and competes in the Special Olympics. Now they are getting ready to bowl in the Special Olympics Georgia Winter Games in January in Marietta. As they prepare, some special military guests joined them...
WRDW-TV
Real-time crime center tracks down culprits in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than half a million dollars is going toward a project to track down criminals and bring them to justice. Columbia County leaders approved that back in August. We checked out the state-of-the-art real-time crime center to see how it operates. A video shows a suspect...
wfxg.com
2023 Masters Tournament invitations will go to those eligible under current criteria
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Augusta National Golf Club is inviting golfers eligible under current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, Chairman Fred Ridley explained in a statement released Tuesday. Chairman Ridley is addressing a question about the eligibility of former PGA golfers who have since left for the LIV Golf Tour.
YAHOO!
Former CSRA Santa barred from associating with children
A former Columbia County teacher and CSRA Santa will not be permitted to have contact with children under 16 years of age after alleged misconduct with two female students at Evans High School. Gregory Steven Brooks, 65, is charged with two counts of improper sexual contact by a person of...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Edgefield County officials break ground on new animal control facility
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new animal control facility is coming to Edgefield County. Edgefield County officials say they broke grown on Monday for the new Edgefield County Animal Care and Control Facility. Officials say the Edgefield County Council approved more than $550,000 to build the new facility and that money came from the […]
