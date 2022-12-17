COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO