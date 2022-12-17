Read full article on original website
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
WTVM
Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
WTVM
Judge approves separate indictment on 11 defendants in Muscogee Co. RICO case
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Twenty-three gang members accused of various crimes, ranging from murder to armed robbery and drug trafficking, are one step closer to trial. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the largest criminal case in Muscogee County inched closer to a 2023 Springtime trial after a judge approved motions to try 11 out of 23 people in a separate racketeering influenced and corrupt organization (RICO) act indictment.
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were members of the 4MG – a […]
Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail
ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that...
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
MCSO arrest woman after traffic stop on multiple warrants; she bites Sergeant in escape attempt
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday, two Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Nadia Trawick for speeding on Victory Drive. Deputies later determined Trawick also had several outstanding warrants with MCSO for Contempt of Court. During the traffic stop, as the Corporal instructed Trawick to exit the vehicle, she attempted […]
WTVM
Woman arrested after assaulting deputies during traffic stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop for speeding in south Columbus leads to a woman with outstanding warrants being arrested on several additional charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says authorities with the sheriff’s office Uniform Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on...
Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects
ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
wfxl.com
GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash
Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
Alabama man shot to death by officers during domestic dispute, police say
Opelika police said a man died from his wounds after he was shot by police Saturday night. According to spokesperson Allison Duke, dispatchers received a call at about 10:30 p.m. from a residence in the 100 block of 19th Place that involved an ongoing domestic dispute between the female caller and a man. The call abruptly terminated.
alabamanews.net
New information released in officer-involved shooting in Opelika
Opelika police have released new information regarding Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting. Officials say officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of 19th Place. During the call, there was an open line which appeared to involved a domestic dispute. The female caller requested assistance before the line...
wrbl.com
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon...
Opelika police release further details on officer-involved shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department released more details on an officer-involved shooting from late last week. On Saturday, Dec. 17 at around 10:30 p.m., Opelika dispatchers received a 911 call from a house on 19th Place. Throughout the call, an open phone line implied there may be a dispute at the home. […]
WTVM
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store. Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.
wfxl.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
wfxl.com
Police need help to identify four wanted for vehicle theft in Albany
The Albany Police Department would like the public’s assistance in identifying the four black men in the video. On Friday, December 16, police say that the suspects stole a 2001 red, Oldsmobile Alero in the 1500 block of Alabama Ave. If anyone has any information regarding the suspects in...
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
