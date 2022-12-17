Davis, Ray lead Delaware to 76-69 victory over Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 23 points, Christian Ray scored 22 and Delaware defeated Princeton 76-69 on Friday night.
Davis also contributed nine rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks for the Fightin' Blue Hens (7-4). Ray sank 8 of 10 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 16.
The Tigers (8-4) were led by Ryan Langborg with 16 points and four assists. Xaivian Lee added 12 points, while Matt Allocco scored 11 with six rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .
