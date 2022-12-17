ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge

By Caroline Foreback
 5 days ago

String of recent carjackings in Baltimore have ride-share users and drivers on edge

BALTIMORE - Residents and visitors in Baltimore City and Baltimore County are becoming victims of a carjacking at a higher rate.

The latest incident happened early Friday morning in the area of Brookhill Road.

Baltimore Police have already arrested at least nine minors in a series of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers—along with their customers.

Mayor questions system after repeat offenders arrested in ride-share carjackings in Baltimore

And early Friday morning. officers responded to yet another carjacking.

The carjackings have many who plan on using rideshares this holiday season on edge.

"Keep your head on a swivel, keep your doors locked and try to keep as much protection on you as possible," said Tony, a Baltimore resident.

Baltimore Police say the most recent robbery happened at 1:20 a.m. Friday.

The victims, two 22-year-old men, were talking outside of one of the victim's vehicles on the 4200 block of Brookhill Road when they were approached by four men.

Police say two of the suspects were armed with guns.

The suspects then demanded the victims hand over their wallets, cell phones and passwords, and ordered the victims to run from the location before taking off in the victims' car.

"You got kids out here who are just trying to find open doors on cars and stuff or people who just don't care and they'll come up and just rob you," Tony said.

People who live in the area told WJZ they're trying to stay vigilant when walking to and from their cars.

"When you go to your car, be on a swivel" Baltimore resident Verlon Lane said. "Keep your eyes open, keep your key in your hand, pay attention to everything and don't be on your phone."

"Don't keep money in your car, don't keep any phones, any electronics out and stuff like that," Tony said.

It's unclear whether this latest incident had anything to do with the recent carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers.

Ron G
5d ago

I drove for Lyft occasionally for about a year. If I picked up a ride from the suburbs into Baltimore City I logged off of the app so I wouldn't get any more ride requests downtown. No way in hell am I picking up a car load of hood rats

