It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO