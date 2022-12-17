Read full article on original website
CJ Ellis hits game-winner as Bryan boys basketball team bests Brenham 53-50
With the score tied 50-50, the Bryan Vikings boys basketball team needed a hero to avoid overtime with the Brenham Cubs on Tuesday at Viking Gym. The freshman guard stepped up and delivered with the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to secure the 53-50 win for the Vikings. “It was...
A&M Consolidated girls basketball team races past Waller for road win
WALLER — Mia Teran scored 18 points, and Jayden Kearney had 14 to help pace the A&M Consolidated girls basketball team to a 63-32 victory Tuesday in nondistrict play. Kateria Gooden also had 10 points for Consol. Consol won the JV game 47-28. Kenley Campbell led Consol with 16...
A&M Consolidated boys basketball team upsets unbeaten Lufkin
It was a brand new feeling for A&M Consolidated guard Zaylan Duren. Duren had the task of keeping Consol out in front of unbeaten Lufkin in the final few seconds of Monday’s boys basketball game at Tiger Gym. On each of Consol’s final three possessions, Duren was fouled and sent to the line.
Kudos to everyone at CS High School
The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Pryor. Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive...
Texas A&M men's basketball team loses at home to Wofford 67-62
Prior to arriving in Aggieland, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had lost just three home nonconference games to non-Power Five opponents. In Tuesday’s pre-Christmas matinee, the Aggies lost a second such game under Williams, falling to Wofford 67-62. By the NCAA NET rankings, it was...
College Station RB Collins among Brazos Valley football players who take part in early signing day
It was an emotional day for Marquise Collins. Surrounded by teammates, family, friends and coaches, the College Station running back achieved one of his dreams by signing to play college football at Duke on Wednesday afternoon at College Station’s fieldhouse. Wearing a black Blue Devil No. 0 basketball jersey...
Texas A&M inks 16 to football signing class despite vacancy at offensive coordinator
For the last three weeks, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff has been forced to sit in the living rooms of prospective Aggie recruits and sell a program that is still in search of an offensive coordinator after Darrell Dickey was fired in late November. With the...
Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits
The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 10: Texas A&M women's golf team flourishes in 2022
Hiring Hall of Fame coach Andrea Gaston in 2018 gave the Texas A&M women’s golf program national attention, but it was last year’s team that reached the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2015. Under first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies defeated Florida State 3-2 on...
Texas A&M guard Gordon makes most of minimized minutes
Since Texas A&M men’s basketball guard Andre Gordon arrived in Aggieland, he has been asked to adapt to unfamiliar territory. Early in his career, the natural shooting guard took on point guard duties to fill a team need. As a freshman, Gordon averaged 6.3 points and 24.2 minutes per game. That season after a 64-49 Aggie victory over Oregon State, head coach Buzz Williams highlighted Gordon’s adaptability.
Purdue Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the Purdue game at her weekly press conference inside Reed Arena. (December 20, 2022)
Purdue women's basketball team pulls out 59-53 victory as Texas A&M can't finish
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had visions of celebrating a huge victory during Christmas break, but Purdue’s Cassidy Hardin and the Boilermakers played the Grinch in the closing minutes. Hardin hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left to break a tie and spur Purdue to...
Texas A&M women's basketball team looks to build on SMU victory against 9-2 Purdue
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team exceeded expectations in a 57-49 victory over SMU on Sunday with only seven available players. What about having only six against a better opponent?. That’s how many players A&M had at practice Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday’s 1 p.m. game at Reed Arena...
A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech
Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. His last known location was on Texas 21 westbound near Roadhouse Bastrop at 1:06 p.m. on Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and...
Moss earns preseason All-America honors
Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 3
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sahara Jones. (air date December 20, 2022) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road in College Station.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
