ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
cityofflorence.com

Boil Water Advisory December 21 2022

Jerry Dudley, Utilities Director – 843-665-3236 or jdudley@cityofflorence.com. FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 300-1400 Blocks of Alligator Road, James Turner Road, Country Creek Drive, Edenwood Drive, Briargate Drive, Greenfield Drive, Woodstream Drive, White Pond Road, and within the Dogwood Cove Subdivision, Pleasant Valley Subdivision, Wild Bird Run Subdivision, Orion Hills Subdivision and the Millwood Run Subdivision. A contractor damaged a twelve-inch water main, which has caused a disruption of service to water customers in this area. City staff are presently on-site to complete the repair to restore water to all impacted customers. The attached provided map shows the affected areas highlighted in blue.
FLORENCE, SC
WTAP

Update in Josh Wilson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

3 displaced following house fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Woman missing in Florence found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Horry County on Wednesday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed two cars, a 2015 Chevrolet SUV and a 2007 Honda Sedan, collided on SC-917 after the Sedan attempted to make a right turn onto Hwy 19.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County are investigating a death Thursday morning. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said an investigation is underway in the 70 block of Old Red Springs Rd. in Maxton. Deputies, homicide investigators and crime scene investigators are on the scene. This is a...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

$9M of cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million of cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy