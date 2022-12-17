Read full article on original website
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
6 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 501 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The three-vehicle crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the Conway area, officials said. The SCDOT traffic map shows the crash near Myrtle Ridge Drive. Drivers were asked to […]
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
crbjbizwire.com
Garden City Realtor® Drew Streett receives SC REALTORS® Distinguished Service Award
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTORS® (SCR) has awarded its Distinguished Service Award to Drew Streett, Realtor® at Garden City Realty in Myrtle Beach. The award was given at the association’s Awards Gala & Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia on December 1, 2022.
cityofflorence.com
Boil Water Advisory December 21 2022
Jerry Dudley, Utilities Director – 843-665-3236 or jdudley@cityofflorence.com. FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for Florence water customers located in the 300-1400 Blocks of Alligator Road, James Turner Road, Country Creek Drive, Edenwood Drive, Briargate Drive, Greenfield Drive, Woodstream Drive, White Pond Road, and within the Dogwood Cove Subdivision, Pleasant Valley Subdivision, Wild Bird Run Subdivision, Orion Hills Subdivision and the Millwood Run Subdivision. A contractor damaged a twelve-inch water main, which has caused a disruption of service to water customers in this area. City staff are presently on-site to complete the repair to restore water to all impacted customers. The attached provided map shows the affected areas highlighted in blue.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
WTAP
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson. Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family. Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th. Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case. They...
WMBF
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
3 displaced following house fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
Woman missing in Florence found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old woman who was missing in Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from this story.
WMBF
CASE CLOSED: Brittanee Drexel special to air 7 p.m. Wednesday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A stunning confession in May 2022, brought closure to a case that haunted the Grand Strand for 13 years: the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. In April 2009, the teen from New York came down to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. She was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard, and then she vanished.
WMBF
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Horry County on Wednesday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed two cars, a 2015 Chevrolet SUV and a 2007 Honda Sedan, collided on SC-917 after the Sedan attempted to make a right turn onto Hwy 19.
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County are investigating a death Thursday morning. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said an investigation is underway in the 70 block of Old Red Springs Rd. in Maxton. Deputies, homicide investigators and crime scene investigators are on the scene. This is a...
$9M of cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — $9 million of cocaine was found after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of […]
WMBF
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker. The sheriff’s office said deputies had...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
Bald Eagle rescued by concerned citizen in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown woman and local first responders joined forces on Saturday to find treatment for a sick Bald Eagle. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, a citizen arrived at Station #9 on Saturday with a sick Bald Eagle she found in her driveway. The crew at Station 9 contacted […]
