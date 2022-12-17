Read full article on original website
Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia
Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class
High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
BREAKING: Virginia Tech CB Armani Chatman Making Cross-Conference Transfer to UNC
After signing 20 high school recruits earlier in the day, North Carolina added another defensive back transfer to its roster Wednesday in Armani Chatman, a 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback who played four seasons for Virginia Tech. Chatman, a Virginia Beach native, will use his COVID bonus year of eligibility to play...
Everything Jon Scheyer said following Duke's ugly loss to Wake Forest
It’s never easy to win on the road in the ACC regardless of the match-up. Duke’s young roster found that out on Tuesday night as the Blue Devils were disappointed in both effort and result against underdog Wake Forest. Head coach Jon Scehyer's team was down two starters...
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State
Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
Duke basketball: Same issues haunting Blue Devils in ugly road loss
The Duke basketball team looked uninterested in its ugly loss to Wake Forest. Jon Scheyer and a short handed Duke basketball team got its first taste of ACC life on the road as Wake Forest outplayed, and out-coached, the young and inexperienced Blue Devils. Let’s get the obvious out of...
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game
The 8th ranked NC State Women’s Basketball team improved to 11-1 yesterday, and 1-0 in ACC play, defeating Clemson 77-59 at home. You can check the Box Score and notes here. The ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel & Condensed Game is below. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider....
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll
After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women’s Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
Dismal Duke performance results in 81-70 loss to Wake Forest
Following a 10 day layoff in which the team addressed the academic exam period, Duke returned to action on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in the team's first true road game of the season. It was a test the team failed. Duke fell to 10-3 on the season and 1-1...
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
Most reviewed restaurants in the 10 biggest cities of North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — Many of the most talked-about restaurants in the Triad will be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem, but there are plenty of local legends if you know where to look. When we began our research to find the “best” restaurant in each of the Triad’s biggest cities, one of the first things we discovered was […]
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
'Cowardly act of hate:' Swastika painted on Apex Town Hall campus building
APEX, N.C. — For the second time in two days, law enforcement in central North Carolina are investigating vandalism involving a hate symbol being spray-painted in a public space. On Saturday, Apex police found a swastika and the phrase 'Pedo Scum' spray-painted on part of the Apex Town Hall...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
Gov. Cooper commutes sentence of Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ 20 years ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted the sentence of Janet Danahey, a Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago. Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring […]
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
