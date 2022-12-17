ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

packinsider.com

Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia

Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class

High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
packinsider.com

JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State

Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
RALEIGH, NC
balldurham.com

Duke basketball: Same issues haunting Blue Devils in ugly road loss

The Duke basketball team looked uninterested in its ugly loss to Wake Forest. Jon Scheyer and a short handed Duke basketball team got its first taste of ACC life on the road as Wake Forest outplayed, and out-coached, the young and inexperienced Blue Devils. Let’s get the obvious out of...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll

After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women’s Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 dead in Raleigh motorcycle crash, troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died in a motorcycle crash on Six Forks Road in Raleigh Monday evening, according to State Troopers. This happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Six Forks Road at Mt. Vernon Church Road. Troopers said the motorcycle was going southbound when the female driver...
RALEIGH, NC

