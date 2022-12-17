ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
packinsider.com

Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia

Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
247Sports

BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class

High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
packinsider.com

Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford

3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
packinsider.com

JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State

Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE

The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll

After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women’s Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
247Sports

HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails

Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
packinsider.com

NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal

Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
herosports.com

5 Takeaways From The 2022 Celebration Bowl

The 2022 HBCU FCS season has officially ended with North Carolina Central outlasting Jackson State 41-34 in overtime, earning the Eagles their first-ever Celebration Bowl victory. The underdog Eagles, led by the game’s Offensive MVP quarterback Davius Richard (274 total yards and 3 total touchdowns) and Defensive MVP cornerback Khalil...
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
