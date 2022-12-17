Read full article on original website
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
packinsider.com
PI EXCLUSIVE: A Q&A with NC State Commit 3-Star Hybrid Defender Rohan Davy
NC State offered you back in February. Did they continue to recruit you after you committed to Cincinnati?. After I committed to Cincinnati, they laid off and respected my decision, and told me they love me as a player, and that I always had a home there. We checked out...
packinsider.com
Former NC State Verbal Commit Kyron Jones Signs with Georgia
Former NC State verbal commit Kyron Jones has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. NC State offered Jones back on June 12th, and he took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 17th. Shortly after, Jones verbally committed to run with the Wolfpack on October 1st. Jones was recruited by NC...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kyron Jones, talented 2023 RB from Charlotte, flips from NC State to SEC program
Kyron Jones is swapping the ACC for the SEC. The talented running back from the 2023 class flipped from NC State to Georgia Wednesday afternoon. Jones, a Charlotte, North Carolina, native, is a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports and is the No. 21 player in North Carolina. Jones joins a...
BREAKING: Ga. RB Jordan Louie Commits, Completes UNC's Signing Day Class
High-three-star running back Jordan Louie announced his signing with North Carolina on Wednesday morning during a Signing Day ceremony at his high school. Louie, a 5-foot-11, 205-pounder from Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek High, selected the Tar Heels over fellow finalists Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, West Virginia. He officially visited each, plus Memphis. The Memphis and WVU officials took place in June and resulted in his commitment to the Mountaineers. Meanwhile, he officially visited UNC and Vanderbilt in December. He had de-committed from WVU by that point.
packinsider.com
Former NC State Commit Charlie Symonds Commits to Stanford
3-Star 2023 Offensive Tackle Charlie Symonds decommitted from NC State on December 16th, and has officially flipped his commitment to Stanford. NC State first offered Symonds back on December 2nd of last year, and he committed to run with the Wolfpack on June 9th this Summer. The Wolfpack still have...
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
packinsider.com
Former West Virginia Wide Receiver Commit Elijah Caldwell is Planning an Official Visit to NC State
4-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Elijah Caldwell (6’1″/190) decommitted from West Virginia on Sunday. Caldwell originally committed to West Virginia on July 1st. With early signing Day sneaking up, NC State offered Caldwell on December 9th. ESPN ranks the Northwestern High School (Rock Hill) standout as the #4 player...
packinsider.com
JUCO CB Terrente Hinton Commits to NC State
Junior College 3-Star Cornerback Terrente Hinton, out of Hutchinson Community College (Hutchinson, Kansas), has committed to NC State, after wrapping up an Official Visit to Raleigh this weekend. Hinton was originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, playing for Saraland High School (Saraland, Alabama). This season, Hinton played in...
UNC Basketball: A unique court look for the Jumpman Invitational
The UNC basketball programs will compete in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational, as the Spectrum Center will have a special look for the event. Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs are set to take on Michigan as part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The event, which will...
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: #8 NC State 77 Clemson 59: BOX SCORE
The 8th ranked Wolfpack won their ACC opener against Clemson 77-59 yesterday in Reynolds Coliseum. Junior Guard Madison Hayes had herself a day, scoring a career high 20 points, and also grabbed 6 rebounds. Junior Mimi Collins continued to impress with Jada Boyd out with an injury, scoring 16 points....
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up to #7 in AP Poll
After beating Davidson and Clemson last week, the NC State Women’s Basketball team moved up 1 spot to #8 in the Week 7 AP Top-25. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
247Sports
HBCU mission accomplished. MEAC Champion NCCU excels in the Celebration bowl while Primetime fails
Representing the MEAC and the Carolinas, North Carolina Central University beat Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. Jackson State came up short in the Celebration Bowl for the second straight year while the Eagles were able to redeem the MEAC's only lost in the Celebration bowl in which the Eagles lost to Grambling State University.
John Wall Holiday Invitational celebrates 50th Anniversary, stresses importance for high school players
Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.
packinsider.com
NC State Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis Enters the Transfer Portal
Back on October 10th, Dave Doeren announced at his weekly press conference that Sophomore Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended from the team indefinitely. “Nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis was suspended indefinitely from the team. That happened three weeks ago maybe, before Texas Tech, and that’s an indefinite suspension.” \. Pierre-Louis...
herosports.com
5 Takeaways From The 2022 Celebration Bowl
The 2022 HBCU FCS season has officially ended with North Carolina Central outlasting Jackson State 41-34 in overtime, earning the Eagles their first-ever Celebration Bowl victory. The underdog Eagles, led by the game’s Offensive MVP quarterback Davius Richard (274 total yards and 3 total touchdowns) and Defensive MVP cornerback Khalil...
WRAL
Dave Doeren on National Signing Day addresses prevalence of NIL third parties: 'It's sad...It's not healthy'
NC State's recruiting class ranks in the middle of the pack in the ACC, according to 247 Sports' recruiting rankings. The top prospects are three four-star players: tight end Javonte Vereen, safety Zack Myers and safety Daemon Fagan.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
Dismal Duke performance results in 81-70 loss to Wake Forest
Following a 10 day layoff in which the team addressed the academic exam period, Duke returned to action on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in the team's first true road game of the season. It was a test the team failed. Duke fell to 10-3 on the season and 1-1...
