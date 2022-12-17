Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Popular Colwich restaurant to switch catering only
COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A popular Colwich restaurant will be transitioning to a catering-only business. Syl’s has announced that they will no longer offer dine-in lunch beginning Friday, Dec. 23. The restaurant, which had been in business for 40 years, was not only popular in Colwich but often drew visitors from Wichita and other surrounding […]
KWCH.com
Workers, volunteers preparing for the cold
Officers from areas surrounding Wichita came together Wednesday morning to box food for families they've made contact with throughout the year. Slick roads contirbute to multiple crashes across Kansas. Updated: 7 hours ago. EARP was implemented in Wichita and several surrounding areas as road conditions deteriorated across the state. Wichita...
KAKE TV
Wichita restaurant server receives $2,200 tip for Christmas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita server working at Delano's Diner received the biggest tip of her life after waiting on a table of 22. Tayler Sullivan was waiting tables at Delano's Diner when a group of 22 came in for a to eat. When it was time to pay, Sullivan brought their checks to the table and received the largest tip she has ever been given in the four years she has worked at the restaurant.
Operation Holiday adds an additional day of free food distribution
Due to a surplus of items, Operation Holiday is extending through Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Operation Holiday Warehouse, at the northwest corner of Towne East.
wichitabyeb.com
Weather Related Business Closings for December 22 and 23
This Thursday and Friday will be brutal when it comes to the weather. Windchill are expected to be in the -20° to -40° range. In the chance you decide to head out, we will be keeping an eye on the weather related business closings. There have been some announced, but I’m sure more will be on the way.
KWCH.com
Local law enforcement prepare food boxes for families in need
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officers from several different agencies in the area came together Wednesday morning to create food boxes for people in need. It was done in partnership with the Union Rescue Mission. Oftentimes, officers come across families in need. During the holidays, the names of those families are...
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at the drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew
In case you missed it, the Arkansas coffee drive-thru chain, 7 Brew, opened their first location in what could be many in Wichita. Their grand opening took place in November, and we finally stopped by the former Noble House space at 3031 E. Central Avenue. ===========. 3031 E Central Ave,...
Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 22, 2022
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As local organizations plan to change their schedules for inclement weather, Hutch Post wants to remind you that the easiest way to get on our cancellation list is to email [email protected]. Closings and Cancellations-Dec. 21, 2022. Inman USD 448-No practices Wed. or Thurs. Closings and...
KWCH.com
Workers, volunteers prepare to get jobs done despite dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An already difficult situation is expected to get worse with overnight temperatures plummeting and moisture expected to fall on roads that are already slick. While many have the luxury to spend the next few days indoors, some will be out, helping others. In Wichita, the afternoon...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Halloween has passed, Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Now we are on to Christmas Day. As always, the biggest question is, “What’s going to be open for Christmas?”. You’ve come to the right place! Here’s this year’s list of Wichita restaurants open on Christmas Day....
Popular Wichita attractions closing due to winter storm
Due to the winter storm expected this week, the Sedgwick County Zoo has decided to close this Thursday and Friday. As it stands right now, they do plan to open Saturday in order to be open for the Holiday weekend.
KWCH.com
Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing in bitter cold weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With an incoming arctic blast expected to drop overnight low temperatures below zero later this week, there’s critical importance to make sure you and your home are prepared. Failing to prepare can result in extensive damage and thousands of dollars in repairs. To avoid a big problem, 12 News spoke with a local plumber for expert advice on how to make sure pipes in your home don’t freeze over.
KWCH.com
Mechanics, AAA offer critical tips to keep your car running in dangerous cold
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a winter blast coinciding with holiday travel this week, you’ll want to make sure your vehicles are ready. Before you hit hit the road AAA (Triple-A) recommends having an emergency kit. This should include extra clothes, non-perishable food and water. You should also have a first-aid kit, jumper cables and a flashlight, as well as reflective wear in case of emergency. Sand or cat litter is another smart addition to have to help your tires get traction if you get stuck.
KWCH.com
LIVE BLOG: Kansans brace for dangerous cold, winter’s 1st snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Note: 12 News is tracking the latest developments on the extreme cold and likely precipitation forecast for Wednesday evening into Thursday. Late Wednesday night: More precipitation began to fall late Wednesday night, a drizzle that farther raises concerns about deteriorating road conditions ahead of Thursday morning. About 90 miles north of Wichita, the Salina Police Department enacted the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan. EARP also remains in effect for the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County.
KWCH.com
Wichita wind chill drops to coldest in at least 22 years
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Weather Service in Wichita reports that the minus-32-degree wind chill recorded at Eisenhower Airport at 8 a.m. is the coldest reported in Wichita since at least 2000, when reliable records began. Actual temperatures were hovering around 0 degrees. The wind chill reached one degree...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Bitter cold and snow tonight and Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that snow and dangerous cold will develop tonight and will continue into Thursday. Areas of freezing drizzle will continue across central and south central Kansas this evening. Areas of snow will begin to develop over northern Kansas early tonight with activity spreading south into the night.
Avoid elevated roads in Wichita, lots of crashes, accident reporting plan in effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-area roads are getting dangerous. There have been a number of crashes and slide-offs since about noon Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking drivers to avoid Kellogg, I-135, I-235, and K-96. “Alright, Wichita, the weather system is here!” WPD said on social media. “Due to the raised roads and […]
KWCH.com
Near blizzard conditions across Kansas this morning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the Arctic cold front has moved across all of Kansas and it is a dangerous start to the day. Temperatures around, and below zero are combining with north winds gusting to 40-50 mph to produce feels like temperatures between -25 and -45. Frostbite is possible to likely on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Bitter cold, blowing snow set to descend on Wichita. Here’s the timing of the storm
Wichitan’s Thursday morning commute will feel 40 degrees colder than it was Wednesday.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. DA: Wind Surge donated ‘development fee’ to charity
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office released information Tuesday detailing an investigation it opened on April 4, 2022, into a Building Development Fee charged by the Wichita Wind Surge at the Riverfront Stadium. During the investigation, this office said it received two additional complaints...
Comments / 0