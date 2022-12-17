ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monessen, PA

wtae.com

SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover

PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Heinz History Center remembers life and legacy of Franco Harris

PITTSBURGH — For months, the folks at the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum have been working directly with Franco Harris for a special exhibit honoring the manbehind the legendary catch. The new exhibit had been in the works for a while and it officially opened to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue

PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man accused of stealing nearly $86,000 from Ronald McDonald House charities

A Georgia man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from two local Ronald McDonald House charities. Police are looking for 39-year-old Albert Sams from Atlanta. Police accuse Sams of forging thousands of dollars worth of checks. Sams is accused of forging 18 checks meant for a vendor of the Ronald McDonald House charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.
ATLANTA, GA
wtae.com

'Shop with a Cop' tradition continues in Westmoreland County

DELMONT, Pa. — Days ahead of Christmas, children went shopping for their favorite toys with local law enforcement officers Tuesday in Westmoreland County. There were uniforms from Murrysville, Pennsylvania State Police, the county sheriff's office and a total of 16 departments at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Brentwood fire sends at least two to the hospital

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brentwood Wednesday evening. First responders were on the scene at 2800 Brentwood Ave. in Brentwood. According to Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec, firefighters completed three rescues, with two people transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs died at the scene from smoke inhalation.
BRENTWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in Hazelwood

Pittsburgh police say a woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a dump truck Wednesday. Police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas

PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Traveling with a firearm this Christmas? Here's how to do it legally

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been 26 firearms found at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2022. Ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend, officials are offering up guidance on how to safely and legally travel with firearms. "It's very dangerous, having a loaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA

