SUV slams into Pittsburgh house during sleepover
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into the front of a house in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood early Saturday morning, right into a living room full of children having a sleepover. "I thought the house exploded," said Joshua Winkler, the father of the children hosting the sleepover. "I didn't know what...
Heinz History Center remembers life and legacy of Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH — For months, the folks at the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum have been working directly with Franco Harris for a special exhibit honoring the manbehind the legendary catch. The new exhibit had been in the works for a while and it officially opened to...
Pittsburgh blacksmith 'The Barefoot Forge' featured in maker nation holiday gift guide
The Barefoot Forge, a collective blacksmithing group in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, specializes in crafting custom gifts, tools, and jewelry, specifically Damascus rings and heirloom pieces. What started as a hobby by owner Craig Cowan over a decade ago is now Pittsburgh’s premiere forging experience. Unique handcrafted items can...
'Energetic and excited': Ingomar principal recalls Franco Harris' school visit last week
PITTSBURGH — Only about one week before his unexpected death, Franco Harris was doing what people in Pittsburgh had become accustomed to seeing: posing pictures for fans and taking time to chat with those who admired him. Harris' visit to North Allegheny School District's Ingomar Middle School Dec. 12...
Airport travelers paying their respects to iconic Franco Harris statue
PITTSBURGH — Inside Pittsburgh International Airport, people from Pittsburgh and all over the country took a moment to stop by the iconic statue of Franco Harris. “I had the pleasure of meeting Franco, and we were on some boards together, some community boards together. He was just a genuine person that, even though he was a star of stars, a hall of famer, he was someone who you could always call and talk to. And if it was a function you wanted him to attend, he would be there,” Mark Lay said.
Arrest made in 2013 deadly bank robbery at Washington County Giant Eagle
WASHINGTON, Pa. — More than nine years after Vincent Kelley was killed while trying to stop a bank robbery in Washington County, authorities have announced an arrest in the case. Victim's family reacts to news of arrest: Watch the report above. Keith Wilk, 39, of Pittsburgh, was taken into...
Man accused of stealing nearly $86,000 from Ronald McDonald House charities
A Georgia man is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from two local Ronald McDonald House charities. Police are looking for 39-year-old Albert Sams from Atlanta. Police accuse Sams of forging thousands of dollars worth of checks. Sams is accused of forging 18 checks meant for a vendor of the Ronald McDonald House charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.
'Shop with a Cop' tradition continues in Westmoreland County
DELMONT, Pa. — Days ahead of Christmas, children went shopping for their favorite toys with local law enforcement officers Tuesday in Westmoreland County. There were uniforms from Murrysville, Pennsylvania State Police, the county sheriff's office and a total of 16 departments at the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.
From the WTAE archives: Rarely seen post-game interviews after the Immaculate Reception
There's no question the immaculate reception is what launched Franco Harris into superstardom in Pittsburgh and around the world. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 anchor Ryan Recker went into the WTAE archives and uncovered locker room interviews that were conducted immediately after Franco's improbable catch. Here's a look back at...
Fire tore through multi-family home in Butler, sent firefighter to the hospital
BUTLER, Pa. — A fire tore through a multi-family home in the city of Butler Tuesday night, sending a firefighter to the hospital. Tenants of a triplex in the 500 block of 3rd Street are displaced. Butler Township deputy fire chief Kevin Smith said one of his firefighters was...
Brentwood fire sends at least two to the hospital
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brentwood Wednesday evening. First responders were on the scene at 2800 Brentwood Ave. in Brentwood. According to Brentwood Emergency Management Coordinator John Balkovec, firefighters completed three rescues, with two people transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two dogs died at the scene from smoke inhalation.
Former correctional officer arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County police have arrested a former correctional officer accused of bringing in and selling drugs at the Allegheny County Jail. Raymond Toomey, 34, of Pittsburgh, faces charges of contraband, criminal conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver, among related offenses. Toomey is an ex-Pittsburgh police officer...
Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in Hazelwood
Pittsburgh police say a woman in her 70s has died after she was struck by a dump truck Wednesday. Police said the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. The woman was attempting to cross the road when she was...
Pittsburgh police launch pilot program to have community give feedback on interactions
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's police department is hoping a new pilot program will help improve relationships with residents in Zone 3, which includes the South Side, Mt. Washington, and other neighborhoods south of the Monongahela River. The program will ask residents who have come into contact with police to complete...
Health department cites Lawrenceville Shop 'n Save after dead mice discovered in store
The Allegheny County Health Department has cited a Pittsburgh grocery store for a list of violations, including mice. The Shop ‘n Save on 56th Street in Pittsburgh’s Upper Lawrenceville neighborhood was hit with complaints in the Dec. 15 inspection. According to the health department’s report, inspectors found six...
Pittsburgh police investigating after two vehicles catch fire blocks away from each other
Pittsburgh police are investigating two vehicle fires overnight that happened just a few blocks away from each other and just minutes apart. The first happened late Wednesday near the intersection of Bedford Avenue at Chauncey Drive. It appears the bed of a pickup truck caught fire. A ladder that was...
Holiday cheer: WalletHub says Pittsburgh is among the best cities for Christmas
PITTSBURGH — WalletHub has announced anew study that says Pittsburgh ranks fourth among 2022’s best cities for Christmas. The folks at WalletHub looked at 32 key indicators and ranked Pittsburgh number one for affordable, high-quality restaurants, eighth for the percent of the Christian population and 15th for the number of food banks per capita.
Wingstop chicken restaurant returning to Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — The Wingstop chicken restaurant has returned to Pittsburgh. The restaurant opened its first new location Monday at the Bill Green Shopping Center in Pleasant Hills. Besides chicken wings, Wingstop is known for its chicken tenders and chicken sandwich, all of which can be "tossed" in 11 different...
10 floors of downtown Pittsburgh apartment building temporarily condemned after fatal fire
PITTSBURGH — Ten floors of The Roosevelt building in downtown Pittsburgh are temporarily condemned, according to Mayor Ed Gainey’s press secretary, Maria Montano, and documents posted on the building. This comes after an apartment caught fire on Dec. 11. Montano said the reason for the condemnation is to...
Traveling with a firearm this Christmas? Here's how to do it legally
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been 26 firearms found at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2022. Ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend, officials are offering up guidance on how to safely and legally travel with firearms. "It's very dangerous, having a loaded...
