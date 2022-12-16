Read full article on original website
Tailoring wearable electronics with power-producing yarns
A new approach to developing power-generating smart fabrics to advance the incorporation of wearable sensors in clothing has been sewn up by an international research team. The low-cost approach embroiders triboelectric nanogenerators directly onto cotton or other fabric, which can then be embedded in clothing. Yarn composed of commercially available...
Automotive testing innovations in production-line measurement, active-drivetrain simulation
Two innovations impacting the automotive testing world, both the result of partnerships that include the Rohde & Schwarz technology group, have recently come across the Electronics360 news desk. First up is a robot-based solution for end-of-line measurement of bumpers and radomes (structural enclosures made for protection of radar antennae). Noting...
Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI jointly support the i14y Lab PlugFest and verify Analog Devices’ new O-RU design
At the recent i14y Lab Open RAN services and platforms PlugFest, which was part of the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2022, Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI Solutions combined their industry-leading capabilities to deliver an integrated solution for conformance testing of O-RAN Radio Units (O-RUs). With the automated testing solution, they were able to verify Analog Devices’ innovative 8T8R O-RU reference design and development kit according to both O-RAN and 3GPP pre-conformance.
Video: New Delta BreezAirMover keeps residential and commercial spaces dry and well ventilated
Power and thermal management solutions provider Delta Electronics has introduced the new Delta BreezAirMover AMR1200, a powerful, quiet, and energy-saving air mover to keep residential and commercial spaces dry, comfortable and well ventilated. The BreezAirMover is the most advanced air mover in its class, with a patented dual-blade design coupled with a brushless DC motor offering significantly greater efficiency and superior performance.
FCI products provide high performance flow and level solutions to exacting OEM requirements
Designers of industrial and commercial equipment, machinery and control systems with wide-ranging technical requirements for measuring fluid flows and liquid levels will find the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Products Line from Fluid Components International (FCI) offers them built-to-specification, semi-custom and commercial off-the-shelf sensors, meters and switches with high performance, reliability and quality, all without routine maintenance requirements for longest-life.
Design guidance for apertures in board level shielding
Various design features are implemented by Leader Tech on its Slot-Lok product line (a fully custom electromagnetic interference (EMI) board-level shield), which are advantageous for obtaining maximum shielding effectiveness while still upholding excellent structural integrity of the shield. The ideal solution for eliminating any openings in an EMI board-level shield...
Video: The Industry 4.0 Effect roundtable
Industry 4.0. Industrial internet of things, or IIoT. Smart manufacturing. The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Those are buzzwords that get tossed around a lot these days, as one of the experts who took part in the series keenly observed: It’s something your boss’s boss hears about at a conference, then comes back and says “We’re going to do IoT.”
Testing a new system for valet parking, no driver required
If you’ve lived or worked in a large city, particularly in Europe or the U.S, at some point you’ve likely handed your car keys over at a parking garage, trusting a professional valet to find a safekeeping spot for your vehicle while you went about your business. Typically, this goes off without a hitch. The vehicle is handled with care and is smoothly handed back when you return.
Front light NVIS compatibility study
NVIS compatibility — the ability of a device to not interfere with friendly NVIS devices, while also not revealing an operator’s position to the enemy — is a primary concern when designing light-emitting devices for military use. To determine that a device is compatible, spectral measurements must be made of all light that is emitted from a device. In this study, we take spectral measurements for a variety of Azumo light sources and materials and show that they are compatible with the U.S. Army’s Secure Lighting Objectives and that Azumo systems in a variety of forms can be recommended for devices that must be NVIS compatible.
Simulating space conditions in satellite photovoltaic arrays
Beam us up, Scotty: A new solar array simulator from Keysight Technologies is designed to give engineers a test solution that emulates the behavior of satellite photovoltaic (PV) arrays with high fidelity across all conditions encountered in space. Underscoring the importance of this type of simulation, Keysight notes that launching...
