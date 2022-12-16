NVIS compatibility — the ability of a device to not interfere with friendly NVIS devices, while also not revealing an operator’s position to the enemy — is a primary concern when designing light-emitting devices for military use. To determine that a device is compatible, spectral measurements must be made of all light that is emitted from a device. In this study, we take spectral measurements for a variety of Azumo light sources and materials and show that they are compatible with the U.S. Army’s Secure Lighting Objectives and that Azumo systems in a variety of forms can be recommended for devices that must be NVIS compatible.

1 DAY AGO