Las Vegas Bowl Attendance Estimate At About 30,000 For Florida Vs Oregon State At Allegiant Stadium 11:30 AM Saturday; Change Of Game’s Start Time Affected Ticket Sales

Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Yardbarker
One school ran away with the best National Signing Day
Money talks, as the saying goes. And nowhere does it talk louder in college football than at Oregon, whose NIL collective apparently lured a boatload of talented football recruits to Eugene. Division Street, led by Nike co-founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight, is the marquee NIL collective in college sports....
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers land two four-star recruits on signing day
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith announced the signing of 18 players Wednesday. The class is highlighted by two four-star recruits, quarterback Aidan Chiles of Downey, California, and defensive lineman Kelze Howard of Las Vegas. Smith said Oregon State coaches built a relationship with Chiles over a long period of...
Oregon State football early signing day preview: Beavers’ successful season fuels best recruiting class in years
The Oregon State Beavers’ wildly successful football season has resulted in a strong recruiting class. The Beavers posted their best record (10-3) since their historic 2000 season in which they finished 11-1. They finished the season with an emphatic 30-3 win over the Florida Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
Oregon Ducks poised for potentially massive recruiting finish: Prospects to watch
The Oregon Ducks are likely to experience a wild Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. After shaking off the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are looking to regroup with a big splash. Here's a look at the most notable names ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy recaps Las Vegas Bowl, says 'Billy Napier has a lot to address'
Florida ended the season on Saturday with a 30-3 blowout loss to Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. ESPN’s Greg McElroy believes the defeat will be particularly stinging for Florida coach Billy Napier in the offseason. Florida finished with a 6-7 record after it dropped 3 straight contests...
Jennah Isai leaves Oregon women's basketball team due to 'personal reasons'
Oregon freshman guard Jennah Isai was noticeably missing in San Diego in the team's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon. Oregon radio broadcaster Terry Jonz indicated before and after the win that Isai had left the team to deal with "personal reasons". Further details on Isai's status with the team are unknown at this juncture and head coach Kelly Graves was not asked about the departure during the postgame radio interview nor was he made available to reporters following the win.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Top Running Back Recruit Could Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
The college football recruitment process takes twists and turns, and it appears one potentially flipped commitment Monday will greatly benefit Oregon. Jayden Limar, a four-star running back out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington, is reportedly tabbed to join the Ducks. According ...
8newsnow.com
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A piece of Las Vegas’s history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen’s club got demolished. Crazy Horse Too, located on Industrial Road by Sahara Avenue, got the boot from the City of Las Vegas as the vacant building became a hazard.
8newsnow.com
Remember the Las Vegas snowstorm of 2008?
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Where were you during the 2008 Las Vegas valley snowstorm?. Dec. 17 marks the anniversary of historically rare amounts of snow hitting the valley. The official recording by the National Weather Service was 3.6 inches, however, some parts of the valley, like Henderson, received 8-10 inches.
opb.org
How huge chicken facilities could affect farming east of Salem
The North Santiam River has carved a steep embankment into the land at the back of Christina Eastman’s family farm east of Salem. She keeps a grill on a grassy patch high above the water’s edge for summer cookouts and get-togethers. “Nice place to hang, huh?” Eastman said....
Moscow Police clear owner of Hyundai Elantra found in Eugene, Oregon
MOSCOW, ID. — As police continue to look for the person responsible for killing four University of Idaho students, investigators are aware of certain aspects of the investigation that could help them catch the killer. Police have been looking for a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the area during the killings for weeks. Investigators are aware of one...
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat Buffet
So many options in Las Vegas - Make sure you pick a good one!Photo byGrant Cai - Unsplash. It is difficult to definitively say which Las Vegas buffets are the "worst," as opinions on what makes a buffet good or bad can vary greatly from person to person. Some people may consider a buffet to be bad if it does not have a wide selection of food options, while others may consider a buffet to be bad if the quality of the food is not up to their standards.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino Won't Close After All
Construction on the Las Vegas Strip moves slowly. When you're building on the scale required to wow people in Sin City, that takes hundreds of people, massive machinery, and months, or sometimes years. Even a basic renovation like the one Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report has undertaken to...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
