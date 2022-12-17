Read full article on original website
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans made a valiant effort against one of the best teams in the NFL over the weekend, they lost, but that didn’t leave a lottery player too down after their own big win. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five...
City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast
BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
High-speed chase on I-10 in Chambers County ends with crash and arrest
CHAMBERS COUNTY — A chase on I-10 in Chambers County comes to a crashing end when a trooper uses a pit maneuver. The hot pursuit began after Chambers County dispatch was flooded with calls about a dangerous driver. Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Brown, of Dallas, was in a...
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
Beaumont making EMS its own department
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme
According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
Some Other Place gives out toys for children in need
BEAUMONT — At some other place, the line was down the street as families picked up donated toys for Christmas. Over 700 kids received two gifts.
