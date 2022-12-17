ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

City of Beaumont prepares for arctic blast

BEAUMONT — You still have time to prepare for the big freeze. While you winterize your homes, the city of Beaumont is not taking any chances either. Workers spent all day winterizing its facilities to avoid costly damage. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont making EMS its own department

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is adding a new department-- an Emergency Medical Services department. EMS was under the fire department previously, but will now be run specifically by the city. The new department will create close to eighty more jobs. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
BEAUMONT, TX
BPD seeks scammers involved in pigeon drop scheme

According to the Beaumont Police Department, two suspects scammed an elderly female out of $10,000 using a Pigeon Drop Scheme on November 10, 2022. A "pigeon drop" is a confidence trick in which a victim, or "pigeon", is persuaded to give up a sum of money in order to secure the rights to a larger sum of money. Typically, two con artists will pose as strangers to each other and manipulate a mark into seemingly finding a large amount of "lost" money.
BEAUMONT, TX

