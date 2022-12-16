Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Gizmodo
Experimental Shock-Absorbing Material Can Stop Projectiles Traveling Over 3,000 MPH
A team of researchers from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, have used a protein called talin, which functions as “the cell’s natural shock absorber,” to create a new shock-absorbing material capable of stopping projectiles traveling at supersonic speeds without destroying them in the process. Developing...
China: Breakthrough EV charging tech that is faster than gasoline
There’s no doubt that electric vehicles (EVs) are one of today’s marvels of engineering. However, they do come with one problem: their lithium-ion batteries take very long to charge. Cars generally take up to one hour and may even take up to eight hours on level two chargers...
The USDA’s approval of GE chestnut trees would be a step forward for threatened species conservation
It is an exciting time in the field of conservation and biotechnology. For the first time, it appears likely that a tree that has been developed with genetic engineering (GE) could be approved by U.S. regulatory agencies for use in restoring a threatened species to the wild. That tree is the American chestnut, a species…
globalspec.com
Testing a new system for valet parking, no driver required
If you’ve lived or worked in a large city, particularly in Europe or the U.S, at some point you’ve likely handed your car keys over at a parking garage, trusting a professional valet to find a safekeeping spot for your vehicle while you went about your business. Typically, this goes off without a hitch. The vehicle is handled with care and is smoothly handed back when you return.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
solarindustrymag.com
Canadian Solar to Begin Manufacturing Modules with Up to 690 W Output
Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is starting mass production of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules in the first quarter of 2023. Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules have a power output of up to 690 W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around...
Carbon-eating blocks ingest eight tonnes of CO2 a day, says company
A Limburg (Netherlands) company called Masterbloc has engineered an eco-friendly building material from steel slag left over from the steel industry, according to an article by The Brussels Times on Saturday. Masterbloc's product is CO-2 negative, with more CO2 absorbed during production than emitted. At the company's factory, some 8-...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
rigzone.com
BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023. That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
globalspec.com
Automotive testing innovations in production-line measurement, active-drivetrain simulation
Two innovations impacting the automotive testing world, both the result of partnerships that include the Rohde & Schwarz technology group, have recently come across the Electronics360 news desk. First up is a robot-based solution for end-of-line measurement of bumpers and radomes (structural enclosures made for protection of radar antennae). Noting...
We can now 3D print as much wood as we want without cutting a single tree
At number 13 on IE's 22 best innovations of 2022, we look at the world’s first lab-grown wood.
globalspec.com
Anellotech to advance development of Tex-TCat, an efficient recycling technology for mixed waste textiles
Anellotech plans to begin advanced lab testing and scale-up for Tex-TCat, an innovative recycling solution to the growing problem of textile waste. Tex-TCat fluid bed catalytic pyrolysis technology is the first that efficiently recycles mixed waste textiles directly into the same chemical feedstocks (including benzene, toluene and xylenes) that are used today to make virgin synthetics like polyester and nylon — providing a closed-loop, fiber-to-fiber solution to today’s textile recycling problems.
greenbuildingadvisor.com
Heating and Cooling with Heat Pumps
When considering the best choices to heat and cool high-performance homes, my mind immediately goes to heat pumps. They are very efficient systems that facilitate electrification of homes. However, there are a variety of tradeoffs and considerations around types of systems, climate zone, size of heating and cooling loads, and installation. Some of these can have a substantial impact on the performance and ‘greenness’ of the system. Let’s review some of them.
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Sustainable Fuel Options For Your Wood Burning Fireplace
A fireplace brings warmth to a home but it also brings pollutants to the air. Sustainable fuel options, though, may allow you to still enjoy your home's hearth.
globalspec.com
Design guidance for apertures in board level shielding
Various design features are implemented by Leader Tech on its Slot-Lok product line (a fully custom electromagnetic interference (EMI) board-level shield), which are advantageous for obtaining maximum shielding effectiveness while still upholding excellent structural integrity of the shield. The ideal solution for eliminating any openings in an EMI board-level shield...
