When considering the best choices to heat and cool high-performance homes, my mind immediately goes to heat pumps. They are very efficient systems that facilitate electrification of homes. However, there are a variety of tradeoffs and considerations around types of systems, climate zone, size of heating and cooling loads, and installation. Some of these can have a substantial impact on the performance and ‘greenness’ of the system. Let’s review some of them.

5 DAYS AGO