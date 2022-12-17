ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Boys Basketball Scores from Friday, December 16th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRKcn_0jlhffL000

Scores

Corner Conference

Sidney 86, Essex 58

East Mills 71, Griswold 26

Stanton 79, Fremont-Mills 70

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 82, Creston 67

Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52

St. Albert 77, Shenandoah 38

Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50

Harlan 67, Red Oak 45

Missouri Valley Conference

LeMars 58, SC North 53

SC East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Abraham Lincoln 78, SC West 63

Raccoon River Conference

Ballard 74, Carroll 63

Bondurant-Farrar 60, Carlisle 40

Winterset 69, Gilbert 49

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va 36

CAM 79, Boyer Valley 54

West Harrison 68, Glidden-Ralston 23

West Central Activities Conference

Van Meter 53, Earlham 44

Madrid 82, West Central Valley 45

Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 45

DM Christian 77, Pleasantville 28

Western Iowa Conference

Underwood 63, Audubon 44

IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 48 (OT)

Tri-Center 50, Missouri Valley 44

AHSTW 57, Logan-Magnolia 24

Non-Conference

Kuemper Catholic 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK girls host Boyer Valley in final game before holiday break

(Elk Horn) Boyer Valley travels to Exira-EHK Tuesday night for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader on KSOM. Exira-EHK is coming off of their first loss of the year. They fell to Class 2A #4 Treynor by a score of 57-43 on Saturday. Coach Tom Petersen says, “We have to be able to run half court sets. We really, really struggled once we got across half court. There was just a lot of non-motion going around with our kids. We played a heck of a basketball team in Treynor, but I was just kind of disappointed by our offensive execution big time. Defensively I don’t think we did too bad. The 2nd half we did outstanding. 1st half was just about trying to recognize some of the players and we weren’t doing that. It’s good for us, I really do think so. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”
DUNLAP, IA
Western Iowa Today

Exira-EHK boys keep finding ways to win

(Elk Horn) An experienced group of players for Exira-EHK has led the Spartan boys basketball team to an undefeated start to the season. For the first time since the 2011-12 season the Exira-EHK boys have begun the year with a 6-0 record. “We just seem to find a way to get it done. They don’t every seem to be to worried about whether we are going to win or not, they just find a way.”
EXIRA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy