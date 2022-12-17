Boys Basketball Scores from Friday, December 16th

(Elk Horn) Boyer Valley travels to Exira-EHK Tuesday night for a girl/boy basketball doubleheader on KSOM. Exira-EHK is coming off of their first loss of the year. They fell to Class 2A #4 Treynor by a score of 57-43 on Saturday. Coach Tom Petersen says, “We have to be able to run half court sets. We really, really struggled once we got across half court. There was just a lot of non-motion going around with our kids. We played a heck of a basketball team in Treynor, but I was just kind of disappointed by our offensive execution big time. Defensively I don’t think we did too bad. The 2nd half we did outstanding. 1st half was just about trying to recognize some of the players and we weren’t doing that. It’s good for us, I really do think so. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go Tuesday.”

DUNLAP, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO