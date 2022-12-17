Boys Basketball Scores from Friday, December 16th
Scores
Corner Conference
Sidney 86, Essex 58
East Mills 71, Griswold 26
Stanton 79, Fremont-Mills 70
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 82, Creston 67
Denison-Schleswig 64, Clarinda 52
St. Albert 77, Shenandoah 38
Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50
Harlan 67, Red Oak 45
Missouri Valley Conference
LeMars 58, SC North 53
SC East 51, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Abraham Lincoln 78, SC West 63
Raccoon River Conference
Ballard 74, Carroll 63
Bondurant-Farrar 60, Carlisle 40
Winterset 69, Gilbert 49
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va 36
CAM 79, Boyer Valley 54
West Harrison 68, Glidden-Ralston 23
West Central Activities Conference
Van Meter 53, Earlham 44
Madrid 82, West Central Valley 45
Ogden 53, Woodward-Granger 45
DM Christian 77, Pleasantville 28
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 63, Audubon 44
IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 48 (OT)
Tri-Center 50, Missouri Valley 44
AHSTW 57, Logan-Magnolia 24
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 77, Kingsley-Pierson 49
Comments / 0