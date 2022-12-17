Tag title defense, two more matches announced for next WWE SmackDown

A number one contender's match and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight are also set for December 23.

A Tag Team title match, a number one contender's gauntlet match, plus a Miracle on 34th Street Fight are set for next week's WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashonte "Thee" Adonis will challenge Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on next week's episode. Hit Row won a triple threat number one contender's match on this week's show, defeating The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma.

Also announced for next week, a six-woman gauntlet match will decide the new number one contender to Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv Morgan, Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Emma, and Xia Li will face off in the gauntlet.

A Miracle on 34th Street Fight is also set for next week, with Ricochet and Braun Strowman teaming against Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Next week's SmackDown is being taped tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

