Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CSPD to go on accident alert status until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on Accident Alert Status from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. CSPD said they are going on Accident Alert due to the unprecedented cold temperatures that are forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman missing out of Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD said on Twitter that 29-year-old Dawn Robinson has been missing since Nov. 19, 2022. She was last seen near the 1700 block of East 11th Street, as well as the 800 […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a recent shooting at an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Rd. at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The location of the shooting is an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Fountain Police searching for suspect in bank robbery inside Safeway

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Fountain police officers were dispatched to the US Bank inside the Safeway located at 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway for a robbery. According to Fountain police, the suspect was described as a black male, last seen wearing a facemask, blue zip-up...
FOUNTAIN, CO

