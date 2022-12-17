Read full article on original website
Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect arrested following chase in Colorado Springs
Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero. Update on fire in Boulder County. More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps.
KRDO
‘The Parking Elf’ returns to duty in downtown Colorado Springs through Christmas Eve
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you visit Downtown Colorado Springs the week leading up to Christmas around Tejon St. you may spot the parking elf. One small business owner in town dresses up every year and plugs parking meters for people downtown. For eight years, the owner of Poor Richard's Bookstore has been covering people's parking.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
KRDO
CSPD to go on accident alert status until Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on Accident Alert Status from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. CSPD said they are going on Accident Alert due to the unprecedented cold temperatures that are forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday.
KKTV
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shut down three lanes on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass while they investigated a suspicious death on Tuesday. The lanes have since reopened. The incident started when an abandoned pickup was found Tuesday morning on the interstate between the MLK Bypass and South...
Woman missing out of Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a woman missing out of Pueblo since November. PPD said on Twitter that 29-year-old Dawn Robinson has been missing since Nov. 19, 2022. She was last seen near the 1700 block of East 11th Street, as well as the 800 […]
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
KRDO
CSFD responds to house fire on northeast side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side of the city. The fire is in a home located at 5255 Coneflower Ln. Information on the fire is limited but it appears that the rear of the home...
KRDO
High-ranking member of motorcycle club, Colorado Springs resident sentenced to 10 years
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man who is a high-ranking member of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drugs and weapons violations. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, 37-year-old Seburn John Henry IV...
Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents. Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the The post Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine appeared first on KRDO.
Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
CSPD identifies victim in shooting at unlicensed nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a recent shooting at an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Rd. at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The location of the shooting is an unlicensed, after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD.
Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver homicide suspect was taken into custody in Pueblo after briefly barricading themselves in a house on the city's northside. Pueblo police told KRDO they were asked to assist the Denver Police Department in finding a homicide suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect had recently escaped from a Colorado The post Denver homicide suspect, escaped from Dep. of Corrections facility, taken into custody in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect barricaded in Fountain-area neighborhood in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The goal of Ukraine Power is to address the needs of Ukrainians without power. A 24-year-old woman died at the jail last week.
KRDO
Fountain Police searching for suspect in bank robbery inside Safeway
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, just after 4 p.m. Fountain police officers were dispatched to the US Bank inside the Safeway located at 6925 Mesa Ridge Parkway for a robbery. According to Fountain police, the suspect was described as a black male, last seen wearing a facemask, blue zip-up...
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Downtown bank robbed, investigators search for suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported bank robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call came in regarding a bank robbery in the 000 block of S. Tejon St. at 4:21 p.m. Monday. CSPD said a suspect...
