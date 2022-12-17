The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”

JASPER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO