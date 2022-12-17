Read full article on original website
Related
WIBC.com
Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police A.C.E.S. conclude investigation with several arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) has concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects. On April 7, 2022, Trooper Chance Humphrey was contacted by the owners of Lawrence County Farm Supply, who were reporting their business had...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
wbiw.com
Police investigating a murder in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell, suspect detained
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:05 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a request to conduct a welfare check in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. When deputies arrived, they found a male hastily attempting to exit the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. Due to the nature of the call, deputies stopped the truck and encountered the male with a shotgun in the seat next to him.
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
wbiw.com
Unintentional shooting results in the death of a Springville man
GREENE CO. – A Springville man was killed Saturday in what police are saying was an “unintentional shooting”. The incident was reported at 1:30 p.m. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic weapon to clean it when it “unintentionally” discharged one round striking 21-year-old Bryar Laws.
wzdm.com
Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms Retirement Open House Set Next Week
Sheriff Tim Bottoms has announced that he will retire from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office effective December 31st after 38 years of service to the citizens of Gibson County. Sheriff Bottoms is currently finishing his 2nd term as Sheriff of Gibson County. He started his career with the Gibson...
WTHI
Terre Haute police officer cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute police officer has been cleared of all wrongdoing after fatally shooting a suspect earlier this month. On December 1, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 1644 First Avenue. Officer Adam Noel was one of the responding officers.
wzdm.com
Washington Residents Arrested on Separate Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man early Tuesday morning for Battery. 28-year-old Marvin Rojas Y Rojas is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Shawna Campbell and 38 year-old Craig Larsen, both of Washington, for Dealing in Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance....
wevv.com
Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after violating no trespass order
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville woman was arrested on criminal trespass charges Sunday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 50 block of South Teddy Bird Lane after a request for a welfare check. When the deputy arrived they noticed the gate to the backyard was...
wbiw.com
Man chucks a tub of butter at a woman and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were requested to check on the welfare of a woman who had been in a domestic fight earlier in the day. When deputies arrived at the home in the 500 block of Middle Leesville...
wbiw.com
A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a deputy spots him as a passenger in a truck
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Saturday on meth charges after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy spotted 21-year-old Sebastian Harp as a passenger in a truck and knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. While placing him in handcuffs, Harp admitted to having a...
Evansville felon caught with loaded handgun going back to jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A 54-year-old Evansville man will be locked behind bars again after being sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. Court documents show that Scott Stagg had a loaded 9mm pistol while driving around Evansville on November 16, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Stagg […]
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
Comments / 0