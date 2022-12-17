Bryan Danielson, Ricky Starks appearances added to AEW Dynamite

The two new additions for the Holiday Bash Dynamite were announced Friday.

AEW

Two new additions are set for this Wednesday's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite as Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks will be on the show.

Danielson appeared on this past Wednesday's Dynamite in hot pursuit of AEW World Champion MJF after he defeated Ricky Starks in the night's main event. His motivation is revenge as MJF sent his mentor William Regal off in a stretcher after knocking him out from behind several weeks ago.

Speaking of Starks, he will appear live on Dynamite a week removed from losing to MJF in the aforementioned match.

Here's the current lineup for Wednesday's Holiday Bash edition of the show, live from San Antonio, Texas: