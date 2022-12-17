ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County

By Ryan Shiner
 5 days ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane.

The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, had minor injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The 15-year-old was flown to University Hospital. The other two teenagers were taken to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.

The vehicle -- a 1998 Ford Explorer -- ran off the right side of roadway, struck embankment and overturned, according to the report.

None of the boys were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.

