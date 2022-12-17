ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Tis the Season: Police to Ramp Up Patrols During Holiday Period

The Indiana State Police have announced increased patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than 200 participating law enforcement...
ISTA Asking for Help with Teacher Shortage

The Indiana State Teachers Association wants state lawmakers to help address the teacher shortage. Among the association’s 2023 legislative priorities is more funding for teachers and support staff. The Indiana State Teachers Association says there are around 15-hundred educator job openings in the state. The group is calling on the General Assembly to increase pay and benefits so that school staffing improves.
Duke Energy: Power Outages Are Possible with Winter Storm

Energy experts and meteorologists are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit Indiana this afternoon. People should be prepared for power lines to be iced over. Those wires are still live even if they fall to the ground. Roads could also freeze over. A winter storm watch is going to take effect ahead of expected dangerously cold temperatures.
Cold Weather Means Stay Safe with Alternative Heat Sources

With temperatures dropping, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is reminding Hoosiers to stay safe when using alternative heating sources in your home. Keep space heaters away from curtains, furniture, and other flammable materials, and never leave them unattended. And, keep an eye on your fireplace and make sure it’s...
Cold Front and Temp Drop Expected Around 4 PM Today

A massively cold, cold front is expected to hit southwest Indiana late this afternoon, and continue through the weekend. At this time, the area is under a winter storm warning for the winter system on the way. National Weather Service forecaster Randy Bowers says this isn’t your normal cold front...
