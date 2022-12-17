ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need. The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.
Dubuque Salvation Army only halfway to ‘Red Kettle Campaign’ goal

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Salvation Army is running behind this year, having only collected 50% of its $320,000 goal. The kettle donations make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need. The needs funded by these donations range from providing food to youth programming and breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. They also provide Christmas food vouchers so that those who can not afford a Christmas meal can have one.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Top 10 girl’s and boy’s baby names in eastern Iowa for 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, Finley and Allen Hospitals released their list of the top baby names for 2022. Nationally, the most popular girl’s name was Olivia, and the most popular boy’s name was Liam. That marks the second year in a row those two names were the top choice.
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
2023 Hawkeye recruiting class includes 23 players

Final report of Hudson teacher cancer cases shows no correlation between environment and cancer. The University of Iowa has wrapped up its investigation of cancer cases at Hudson schools. Some choose blizzard over homeless shelter. Updated: 8 hours ago. "I wouldn't want to go there and have all my stuff...
A look at the 2023 Iowa football recruiting class

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Twenty-three players make up the Iowa football teams 2023 recruiting class. Among the new additions are two Michigan transfers. They include quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All. “We’re losing our top notch tight end in Sam LaPorta, who’s outstanding. Then, you think about...
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
'You chose drugs over your own kids' — Iowa mother sentenced

INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday. “You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves...
