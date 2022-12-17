DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Salvation Army is running behind this year, having only collected 50% of its $320,000 goal. The kettle donations make it possible for The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need. The needs funded by these donations range from providing food to youth programming and breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty. They also provide Christmas food vouchers so that those who can not afford a Christmas meal can have one.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO